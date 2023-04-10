Remembering OCC Theatre alum Jay Ponder

Orange Coast College Theatre alum Jay Ponder died at the age of 38 on Feb. 28.
Family, friends, OCC Theatre alumni, professors and fellow Knott’s Berry Farm Halloween Haunt actors held an open mic memorial they named “J’s Final Performance,” on Saturday at the OCC Drama Lab.
There was a full house filled with tears and big laughs as they took turns taking the stage and sharing memories of a man who inspired so many.
Born Jerron Martin, Ponder reinvented himself over the years, going by the names of Jay Martin, Big Daddy J, JM Ponder, Rex Roi and most recently, Nashville De’Roi. Many simply knew him as Jay. He was also lovingly called “Dude in the Chair'' and “Chocolate Kiss,” among other nicknames.
Cynthia Corley, OCC professor of Theatre Arts described him as “quite the presence,” standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall.
“He was big, and he had a big heart,” Corley said.
Ponder loved to play the villain, in stark contrast to who he was.
“At Knott's Berry Farm, he worked at the [Halloween] Haunt and loved being one of those scary characters that terrified people,” Corley said. “Every October you would see Jay and ask how he was doing, and he would have to whisper because he had blown his voice out the night before screaming.”
OCC Theatre instructor Rick Golson shared a favorite memory of one of Ponder’s villainous roles in “Return of the Peppermint Prince.”
“We did a Christmas melodrama every year, a spoof, and he would come back and play our villain Simon Snodgrass, the evil landlord, and he was hilarious,” he said.
Admired for his ambition and positive attitude, he worked hard to rise above the difficulties that life had left him with.
“I first met Jay when he did a major renovation to the Theatre department facility and he came along and joined our first production, ‘Little Shop of Horrors,’ our summer musical. He joined us on the technical crew and was in a wheelchair then,” Golson said. “He had suffered a horrible traffic accident some years before. Right from the beginning he pitched in and helped, and became invaluable from the start.”
Having been known as an active teenager, he sustained major injuries in a 2002 crash that resulted in him using a wheelchair, or walking with the aid of a cane, for the rest of his life. Despite being severely injured in the accident, Ponder insisted on holding his best friend in his arms as he passed away, in the loving, selfless way that was typical of him.
“The other day, I found one of his canes that he left there in a corner somewhere. It almost brought tears to my eyes knowing that was his,” Golson said. “It was both kind of happy and sad at the same time.”
He was plagued with health problems for a large part of his life. Yet, he inspired others by working hard and not letting it slow him down.
“That’s what I love about OCC, the sense of inclusion. He embodied that, because he did it all,” OCC Professor Tom Bruno said.
In one of Ponder’s most memorable roles, he starred as Ubu in the absurdist play “Ubu Roi.” Golson described him as magnificent, doing the entire thing in his wheelchair, which added to the production. His brother shared a similar sentiment.
“He was remarkable as Ubu Roi. I don’t think there’s been a better performance of that show since then,” retired OCC Theatre Department Chair Alex Golson said.
The memorial touched on both the personal and creative impact he had on everyone, and he is remembered as being an integral part of the OCC Theatre program whose spirit will remain with it.
A friend shared his appreciation for Ponder’s performances with the crowd.
“There was no actor that could upstage Jay,” he said.
Several times the room erupted in laughter remembering Ponder’s sense of humor and antics. There were stories told of him zooming his fellow actors around in his wheelchair at full speed in the OCC Drama Lab, and even lifting a friend up over his head when challenged by someone saying he couldn’t do it. According to Rick Golson, he never said “no” to anything, after all.
“He had the biggest family, he went around collecting people, and you would just vanish into his wingspan for a big embrace,” an attendee at the service said to the audience.
Through his tears, Rick Golson reminisced on the time they went on a trip to Utah and the two became lost in the desert.
“It was more fun getting lost than finding the place,” he said. “He was everything to us, and everything he could be.”
He was known for the phrase, “you got this, kid,” when giving words of encouragement.
“I’m almost getting misty eyed talking about him. I’m really gonna miss having him around. I feel lucky that I knew him, and that he did become a friend. He was one of those guys that out of the blue you would get a phone call and it would be Jay, and he always had something really cheerful to say that would help you,” Rick Golson said. “Death can’t touch that. He’s still here.”
Ponder never liked to say goodbye, according to friends at the memorial. He would say, “see ya later.”
The Golson brothers quoted a line from the Shakespeare play “Hamlet” in a final tribute to Ponder, instead of saying goodbye.
They read to the audience: “Now cracks a noble heart. Goodnight, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.