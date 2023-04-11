REVIEW: OC author’s ‘Playhouse’ represents human vulnerability

Searching for a fiction book that feels like reality? How about a novel that beautifully encompasses everyday struggles people must face? Look no further than Orange County’s very own Richard Bausch with his most recent novel “Playhouse.” This book was published on Feb. 14 which almost serves as irony, given the romantic trials each of the three main characters experience.
“Playhouse,” published by the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, follows three middle-aged theater members as they gear up for the production of the play “King Lear,” each involved with the Globe Shakespeare Theater company in Memphis. Through the writing, Bausch crafts an intense story of redemption, the trials of human life and the bonds formed between people.
The language used throughout this book is captivating as it walks the reader through heavy topics, such as depression, death and sexual harassment. It whittles people down to their very core and inspects the way their minds work. It details how emotion often drives one’s actions.
Each of the closely followed characters are laid bare in this novel, leaving nothing unknown. The reader will learn their pasts, their fears and the emotional traumas that they carry with them throughout the book. Bausch communicates the importance of total honesty and trust in “Playhouse.”
The novel begins with a look into the life of the theater manager, Thaddeus Deerforth. As readers learn the theater is undergoing major renovation, they realize his character is one completely consumed by tragedy and anxiety. Bausch writes Deerforth with such raw, vulnerable language, allowing the reader a chance to see the theater manager as a relatable character. His wife on the other hand is more secretive and harder to understand, which is how Deerforth is starting to see her, adding another dimension to the connection between the reader and Deerforth.
The second main character in “Playhouse” is the ex-TV news anchor, Malcolm Ruark. He has a hairy past regarding alcohol, driving and his 17-year-old niece. Ruark is given a second chance when assigned the role of Albany, with hopes of redemption for his career, after the new artistic director, Reuben H. Frye, hires him. Bausch draws a clear path for the reader as he delves into Ruark’s mind, understanding the inner workings of his thinking, as well as his dark secrets and intrusive thoughts. Readers shouldn’t be surprised when, throughout this book, they find their hands flying to their mouths in shock.
The third character that is followed closely in this novel is Claudette Bradley. During the theater’s summer renovations, Bradley starts a job as a receptionist for an art gallery, which she begins to see as dreadful. Cast as Goneril, Bradley juggles misogyny in the workplace, her increasingly ill father and stress from her family. Bausch effectively interprets the strength and charisma of women in the performing arts industry through his portrayal of Bradley.
There are side characters who are involved in the theater production as well, such as their spouses, relatives and friends. Bausch intertwines all three of these lives, along with the drama from their peers, in an intricately woven web showcasing blatant human vulnerability. He depicts the lives of people in a way so real that it feels as if it were a piece of nonfiction, detailing the deep, emotional story of people involved in a popular Shakespearean play.
With the plot thickening and growing ever more impactful, Richard Bausch invites the reader into the complex minds of three members of the Shakespeare Theater of Memphis. “Playhouse” is a must read for all Shakespeare enthusiasts, human nature philosophers and bookworms.
