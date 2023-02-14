A playlist for when love goes bad

Let’s face it: sometimes love sucks. Like really sucks. Like makes you curse-the-day-you-were-born sucks. Never fear – we have the perfect playlist for sobbing uncontrollably in the shower while wondering if you’re destined to die alone and be found two weeks after your death with your face half eaten by cats. This is nearly four hours of jams made for having a complete mental breakdown. Disclaimer: Coast Report is not liable for any damages you cause to your ex’s car after listening. We can’t be held responsible if you have a Carrie Underwood-in-2005 moment. Whether you want to cry, rage or mourn an unrequited love, this is the playlist for you. We gotchu, boo boo kitten.
This playlist has a little something for everybody: from Ella Fitzgerald to Doja Cat to Tom Waits. We’ve got all the bases covered.
Our journey through the descent into hell that is love begins with the classic banger from 1986 by Bon Jovi “You Give Love A Bad Name.”The overly-coiffed New Jersey natives were at the pinnacle of the stadium hair rock mountain in the 80s and they pulled out all the stops on this track. With brash guitars and thundering percussion, it is the perfect track for you to listen to in your Delorean after Tiffany from HR dumped you for Brad from accounting.
We progress deeper into the abyss and take a stop at Adele’s “Someone Like You” Adele is the queen of the sad chick power ballads and the G.O.A.T of being in your feels – hard. Everyone loves Adele but those of us with chemical imbalances seem to love her even more. This is the perfect day-you-got-dumped song meant to belted inartfully at full volume while tears slowly roll down your cheeks. The final track on her seminal album “21.” “Someone Like You” packs a powerful punch and cemented Adele’s superstardom.
As we turn a corner at Satan laughing with Elon Musk, we come across the ultimate scorned woman anthem “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette but this time off the “Bridgerton” soundtrack accompanied by Duomo and Kroma Strings. For some of us listening to the album the original track was on, “Jagged Little Pill,” was the last time we experienced human emotions. Not all will love the cover, but this version has the feeling of buttery leather softening through care and use. Morissette’s voice has matured but been made richer in the process. The slower pace and the addition of a string section mellows the biting anger of the original. This is a woman who has gained wisdom from confronting failures and has made peace with her past.
Past the bridge over the lava river, we meet the White Witch herself: Steve Nicks as part of Fleetwood Mac with their track “Go Your Own Way” off the classic album “Rumours.” This album answers the question: “what would you get if you put four people in a studio who all hate each other after intra-band entanglements went south, and have unlimited supplies of cocaine and resentment, and had them make an album?” This track deals with the process of letting a lover go after the relationship has ended and should be played on repeat if you’re holding on to an ex. Set them free, honey!
At a fire pit with the mother of every person you’ve ever dated, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus is playing. “Flowers” is what Cyrus does best: power pop with a dance beat. The theme of finding self-empowerment from the ashes of yet another failed relationship along the track’s simple yet infinitely catchy melody has resonated big with audiences, landing the number one spot on Billboard’s Global 200 for a fourth week having amassed 146.8 billion streams between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9
By the cave with health insurance execs playing poker, we find Olivia Rodrigo’s “driver’s license” Everyone from guys in post-punk bands to the President of the United States could not stop talking about “driver's license” – so much so that she was invited to the White House in July 2021 to promote vaccinations. The track, which currently has $1.7 billion streams on Spotify, took over the world in 2021 and spawned its own Saturday Night Live sketch. Despite its cultural ubiquity, “driver’s license” rode that sweet spot of being very much of the moment without getting over-played with its timeless theme of a first heartbreak.
In the final leg of the journey, we find the only power greater than hell itself, Beyoncé with “Sorry” from her 2016 album “Lemonade” Written after her husband, Jay Z, famously cheated on her, Queen Bey threw her pain into her pen and crafted an opus about how the men in her life ended up disappointing her. The grenade thrown in the fox hole is “Sorry” where she unleashes her controlled bitter rage and makes no apologies for herself.
We now come to the end. Whether you remain in relationship hell or ascend to heaven is up to the fates but know that when heartache seems its most bleak, there will always be an opportunity to meet someone else who will inevitably break your heart. But don't worry, music will never break up with you so you’ll never be truly alone.
What do you think we should have added? Let us know at @coastreport on Twitter or drop a comment below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.