After a long year of no outdoor gatherings and closures due to COVID-19, Orange County has gotten the OK to bring back festivals, just in time for the summer.
Fish Fest is a Christian music festival and it will be taking place on July 17 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. This year's line up includes Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham, Riley Clemmons and many more artists. Ticket prices start at $19.95. Visit Live Nation to purchase tickets.
The OC Taco Fest will be held June 20 between noon to 4 p.m. at the Orange County Great Park in Irvine. This festival showcases local taco makers and their authentic and unique tacos. Attendees can also vote on their favorite taco of the day and enjoy shows, such as the Tiny Taco Dog Beauty Pageant, Chili Pepper Eating Contest and Lucha Libre Wrestling. Ticket prices range from $10 to $55. Tickets will be available for purchase on the Stay Happening website.
The OC Music Fest is a three-day event taking place June 25-27 at Lakeview Park in Silverado and will feature more than 15 local jam bands throughout the three days. Tickets vary from $100 to $175 and the lineup is yet to be announced. To purchase tickets, visit Event Brite.
Viva El Mariachi Festival features the top Latin Music artists. It is taking place August 8 at 6 p.m. in the Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa. This festival showcases traditional Mariachi music and food.. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased by visiting Vivid Seats.
Chain Fest is an event directed towards rock, indie, alternative and metal fans. The festival is taking place October 29 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. The lineup for the event includes Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Anberline, Cartel, Circa Survive, Saves The Day, Glassjaw, and Acceptance. Ticket prices vary from $59.50 to $79.50. To purchase tickets, visit Live Nation.
