Friends of the Library hosts its first spring book sale in two years

All students, faculty and staff are invited to the Friends of the Library book sale on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orange Coast College Library. Bibliophiles can sift through and purchase books that were donated by members of the community and Friends of the Library for a fraction of their original price.
FOTL members get early access to the vast selection of books for the first hour, 9 to 10 a.m., of the sale on Tuesday. However, anyone who is interested in becoming a member is encouraged to shop during the first hour and at checkout the FOTL $5 yearly membership fee will be added to the purchase total.
According to OCC’s Acquisitions Librarian Carl Morgan, throughout the entirety of the book sales put on by FOTL, “several hundred books” are always sold, so getting first dibs on the selection of books makes early access a popular time for shoppers.
“Our most popular time is the last two hours of Wednesday from one to three because what we do is we have our Friends of the Library book bags,” Morgan said. “Basically, if somebody wants to buy a bag for $1 they can [then] fill as much as they can in that bag for another $1 so it becomes $2 a bag.”
With no limit on the number of bags shoppers can purchase, books can leave the library quickly. If someone has a FOTL book bag from the previous year’s sales, they can reuse the bag and fill it for just $1.
“The room is basically full of books on tables and under tables, so there are literally thousands of books that will be available,” Morgan said. “ [They] are not ordered in any kind of subject area like you’d find in our bookstore, but we always tell everybody that’s kind of the thrill of the hunt you’re looking for.”
The FOTL is a foundation that consists of mainly volunteers who help support the library through events or funding. The biannual book sale taking place is one of two major fundraising events that FOTL host throughout the year. Next semester they will host the second book sale and the annual Banff Film Festival.
The Banff Film Festival is a collaboration of videos of inspiring world features and high adrenaline sports. These videos are not only presented in the city of Banff, but virtually worldwide. Individual programs can be purchased for $15 each or two-program bundles for $28. Each individual program includes a 3-day rental period, and the bundle has a 14-day period.
This fall semester FOTL plans to host a two-night live screening of different collaborations at OCC, and FOTL will earn a percentage of ticket revenues to help bring more inspiring events.
