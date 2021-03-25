Spring breaking in OC? Here are some COVID-safe activities

Orange Coast College's spring break officially lasts from March 29 to April 4. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, spring break might feel socially limited this year. Here is a list of suggestions to keep you busy over break that are more than just a usual day in the sand.
Many activities on this list are free or low-cost and follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
Attend a free online comic convention
Start your spring break off by attending WonderCon at Home on March 26-27. The free event is hosted by Comic Con International and features panels by major television and movie studios, artists, editors, an online costume parade, and more. More information can be found on Coast Report.
Join a guided walkabout or hike at the beach
Goodwill Ambassadors Travel hosts multiple free guided adventures a week. The next events local to Orange County will be March 25-29 and require an RSVP. Adventures include walkabouts to art galleries, shopping, biking, and hiking along multiple coves depending on the event you choose to sign up for. The full list of events can be found on the Goodwill Ambassadors Eventbrite.
Visit the farmers market across from OCC
The OC Fair and Event Center hosts a farmer's market every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Do your grocery shopping or purchase hot lunches from food vendors. For more details and a complete list of safety guidelines, visit the OC Fair website.
Attend a free socially distanced yoga session in Tustin
Caffe Yoga hosts weekly socially distanced yoga series at The District at Tustin Legacy every Saturday. Sessions are 60 minutes and outdoors in the AMC Fountain Courtyard. The event is open to any age or experience level. All you need to do is pre register for free and bring your own yoga supplies (mat, towel, water, etc). Space is limited to enforce social distancing so sign up early to ensure a spot.
Attend a Wellness Fair in Huntington Beach
This in-person event will happen on April 3 and feature vegan food vendors, unique artisan crafts for purchase, and a yoga workshop. The event is intended to spread positivity and calmness. Artisan items available for purchase will include crystals, oils, incense, macrame, and more. For more details visit the host's Instagram @PeakStateYoga.
Attend a free drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Bring your family to one of the many drive-thru Easter Events happening on April 3. Easteregghuntsandeasterevents.org helps you find events happening in your area. Some of the Orange County events will feature Easter bunny photo-ops. Be sure to bring your own basket to collect Easter treats. Many local churches are celebrating Easter with socially distanced outdoor events that feature games, activities, and worship services. Hours, rules, and restrictions will vary so check out the details on the website. You can also check with your local community center or church for more options.
Buy tickets for a tasting event at Knott's Berry Farm
Knott's Berry Farm is holding a socially distanced version of their Boysenberry Festival while their theme park attractions remain closed. The ticketed event offers food tastings, artisan vendors, and photo opportunities. Disneyland California Adventure is hosting a similar event which is now sold out so be sure to purchase your Knott's tickets in advance. More info on this event can be found on Coast Report.
Volunteer and help those in need
Want to help spread some happiness in your free time? The Moving Forward Coalition in Fountain Valley hosts a reoccurring food distribution event to help isolated seniors and unemployed persons due to COVID-19. They distribute and deliver to 15 cities in Orange County. The next distribution date is April 4. They are currently taking volunteer signups on Eventbrite.
Catch up on your streaming
With so much great new content, use this time to catch up on the latest shows and movies. Reelgood.com has a list of trending shows and their corresponding streaming platforms. My personal favorites viewed this month are Wandavision on Disney+, Zack Synder's Justice League on HBO Max, and Cobra Kai Season 3 on Netflix. Most streaming services also offer a free trial that can get you through Spring Break.
Try some environmentally contentious shopping in Costa Mesa
Did you know Costa Mesa has unique options for sustainable shopping? Shop everything from secondhand clothing to plastic-free cleaning supplies. For more information and recommendations you can check out this article.
Visit new museum exhibits in Santa Ana
Bowers Museum reopened on March 17 and is following COVID-19 safety guidelines. The museum currently features 12 exhibitions to select from. Their newest exhibitions are Inside the Walt Disney Archives and Treasures in Gold and Jade. For more information and tickets visit Bowers.org.
Spend some time with nature at the Upper Newport Bay
The Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve in Newport Beach is a great place for bird watching, hiking, and cycling. Explore the preserved area which covers an approximate total of 1,000 acres. The park is open every day from 7 a.m. to Sunset and parking is free. For more information and a list of open amenities, visit OCParks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.