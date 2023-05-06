‘Indigenous Music, Jazz!’ by OCC Wind Ensemble will show on Sunday

The Orange Coast College Wind Ensemble will perform a concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Robert B. Moore Theater.
The concert will feature the 17-member OCC Beginning and Intermediate Orchestra and the 38-member OCC Wind Ensemble.
The Wind Ensemble has four concerts each year, including during fall, Christmas, spring and commencement.
The OCC Wind Ensemble is made up of students and “life learners.” Life learners are people who are not students, and they enroll for free. Some of the life learners are experts, having been with the ensemble for 25 years.
“The Wind Ensemble is a collection of advanced performers," OCC Conductor and Director of Bands Dana Wheaton said. "The main thing that separates an orchestra from a wind ensemble is the years of experience on the instrument.”
The orchestra, as the name implies, is full of beginners, but members of the Wind Ensemble have had several years of experience on their instruments. In both orchestras and wind ensembles, the person called “principal” is the most skilled and is responsible for solos.
“Wheaton is well-liked by the members. He is a wonderful man, a wonderful teacher and a good musician," said Mark Zaffino, a life learner and baritone saxophonist. “He dares to choose difficult pieces to help his students grow."
In this concert, the Wind Ensemble will perform eight pieces. As the concept of "Indigenous Music, Jazz!" suggests, jazz will be the main focus of the program.
“My favorite piece is ‘Porgy & Bess,’” music major and oboe player Angel Conal said. “This piece was a challenge for us, but it was also a lot of fun to play.”
Tickets for this concert can be purchased online. The price is $10 per person.
