REVIEW: Ant-Man’s marvelous adventure into the Quantum Realm

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” kicks off Marvel's Phase 5 with a magical sci-fi action adventure into the depths of the mysterious Quantum Realm. Phase 5 is the next saga of films that delve deeper into the intricacies of the Multiverse, while the previous saga was focused on the Infinity Stones. The movie follows the now-retired Ant-Man Scott Lang played by Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp and Kathryn Newton as Cassandra Lang, as they try to find their way home through a dangerous new universe. They encounter new friends and enemies along the way, including Marvel’s newest big bad, Kang the Conqueror, first seen in the Disney+ exclusive, Loki.
When accidentally sucked into the Quantum Realm, Ant-Man and his family find that there is a secret universe underneath the one they reside in filled with new life and new technologies never seen before. Kang the Conqueror’s totalitarian empire now rules over these life forms that call the Quantum Realm their home. A previously retired Avenger, Scott Lang must throw back on the suit in order to get himself and his family back home safely, while simultaneously teaching his daughter the ropes as she brandishes her own ant suit.
Through the use of Industrial Light & Magic’s Stagecraft, a real-time rendering of a world imagined, the Quantum Realm was brought to life on screen. Stagecraft is the newest advancement in the movie-making process that allows actors to be in the exact physical setting imagined for a scene, using giant LED monitors that display the live world around them. Although there is a heavy focus on computer graphics and visual effects due to the mystical and arcane setting, Industrial Light & Magic’s technology allows the directors and artists behind the scenes to create truly captivating imagery.
Not only is the Quantum Realm itself engrossing in beauty, combined with the actors' performance, it creates a truly captivating movie. Throughout the movie, you will encounter your usual Marvel quips and one-liners, though the execution of the actors' performance makes them all the more humorous. Scott’s relationship with his daughter and his need to keep her safe makes it seem as though they have paired a real father-daughter duo on screen. You can really see the chemistry between the actors and actresses .
The movie is definitely worth watching when compared side-by-side with other Marvel movies. The unknown magical world portrayed and the chemistry between actors on screen really bring this movie together. While it may seem like a requirement to watch previous Marvel movies, for this movie, it’s not really all that necessary. A good watch of the previous Ant-Man movies and Loki shown on Disney+ will give you a better understanding of the characters, motives and plots. The movie sets a new tone for the Marvel franchise as we come to learn more about Kang the Conqueror and his madness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.