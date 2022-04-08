OCC’s Repertory brings an amped-up twist to Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”

The Repertory at Orange Coast College debuts its production of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Drama Lab Studio. Admission is free, and the play will have a third and fourth showing the following weekend on April 16 and 17.
“Twelfth Night” is a classic Shakespeare play that centers on two twins, Viola and Sebastian, who are separated by a shipwreck. The plot quickly evolves into a story about love and gender and is one of Shakespeare’s most famous romantic comedies.
Dubbed as “Amped-up Shakespeare” by Directors Tom Bruno and Cynthia Corley, the Rep plans to put a comedic and fast-paced twist on the classic play.
“It’s a condensed version of the play,” Bruno said. “You can come in within a short amount of time to see an entire play and have a lot of laughs.”
Like past Rep productions, this show will offer a unique challenge to the Rep students, as they will have to learn to perform a Shakespeare play while also adding their own style to it.
“Some of us were brand new to Shakespeare,” said Salvador Leonidez, a cast member of the play. “I’m excited to see everything come to life this weekend.”
