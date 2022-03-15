Paint the sunset, sip lemonade with CLC

Warmer temperatures and longer days have made their way back to Orange County, and the best part is being able to experience the unbeatable sunsets that come with them.
The College Life Committee at Orange Coast College is hosting a sunset-themed paint and sip event in the Multipurpose room in the Student Union on Wed, March 16.
Paint and sip rose to popularity in 2007 as a way for adults to relax and paint without the pressure of perfection. Typically held in a group setting, paint and sip events provide painting lessons and are attached with a BYOB (bring your own bottle) policy that takes care of the “sip” part.
For CLC’s first ever paint and sip gathering, the Committee is taking inspiration from Bob Ross-style paint and sip events, according to the Student Life and Leadership Specialist Grishma Patel.
There will be reference photos of sunsets displayed on a projection screen that students can follow along to; however, students are also free to paint their own versions of sunsets.
“They wanted to do something in person that was relaxing and fun for students to drop by and have a good time,” Patel said.
The event will run from 1-2 p.m. and lemonade will be served in place of wine for the “sip” part of CLC's event.
There will also be a gift card giveaway at the end for students who checked in on the OCC app at the beginning of the event.
“We’ll have one winner at the end,” Patel said.
Due to the limited supplies, students need to register for the event by 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
