Celebrate Day of the Dead in Orange County

Halloween weekend is here, but it isn’t the only holiday this upcoming week. Nov. 1-2 is Dias De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
Day of the Dead is a two-day Mexican holiday that celebrates both life and death. During this event, families build ofrendas or altars which they decorate with pictures of deceased loved ones. Ofrendas are decorated with food, candles and marigold flowers. Marigolds are believed to help guide deceased loved ones pass over to the realm of the living during the Day of the Dead.
Orange County has a vibrant Mexican community. Day of the Dead celebrations can be found all over the county. Here are a few to enjoy.
Day of the Dead at Westminster Memorial Park
14081 Beach Blvd, Westminster
Westminster Memorial Park celebrates Day of the Dead on Oct. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. This event is free to attend and offers complementary sugar skulls, pan dulce, champurrado, face paintings and raffle prizes.
Families are encouraged to bring flowers, photos and memorabilia to add to the community ofrenda.
From noon-1 p.m. Raices De Mexico will perform traditional Mexican folk dances. From 1-1:30 p.m., Danza Azteca, an indigenious folk dance, will be performed. From 1:30- 2:30 p.m., a service will be held to memorialize the deceased.
Day of the Dead at Fairhaven Memorial
1702 Fairhaven Ave, Santa Ana
Fairhaven Memorial Park will hold their Day of the Dead Celebration on Nov. 2. The festivities will start at noon and consist of Mariachi and folk dances. The event is free to attend and will observe CDC guidelines.
Concha treats are free for the first 100 people in attendance. For more information,contact Cynthia Adair at Cynthia.Adair@dignitymemorial.com.
Day of the Dead at Bowers Museum
2002 Main North Main St, Santa Ana
Bowers Museum celebrates Day of the Dead on Oct. 31 from 10am-4pm. Bowers Museums offers a free public ofrenda located inside their historic courtyard. Guests are encouraged to bring gifts for their loved ones including pets who have passed away.
Day of the Dead at Viva La Vida in Downtown Santa Ana
4th Street and Birch, Santa Ana
Viva La Vida celebrates Day of the Dead on Nov. 6 from noon to 10 p.m. This celebration is a festival in which the streets of downtown Santa Ana are decorated with ofrendas, art installations, and vendors.
All throughout the night, live entertainment is played throughout the streets. Once the sun sets, La Catrina, a Mexican urban legend, arrives and visits each individual altar and lights the first candle.
Attendance is free, however in order to have an altar you must reserve one.
