Love songs for romantics this Valentine’s Day

From Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love” of the 1960s through Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” released in 2021, this playlist features love songs that anyone celebrating Valentine’s Day will enjoy.
Naturally, this playlist is very Taylor Swift-heavy, as any good assembly of love songs should be. Swift’s 2019 album “Lover” consists of a variety of romantic tracks: “Daylight,” “Lover” and “Paper Rings” are Valentine’s Day staples for those who celebrate.
Pop is not everyone’s jam, so this playlist also includes some rock such as “Layla” by Derek & The Dominos, or “LOVE” by Kendrick Lamar for rap fans.
For those planning a mellow night in with their special person, acoustic tracks like Jack Johnson’s “Better Together” and Hozier’s “Like Real People Do” are perfect for making dinner early and relaxing.
Though this playlist is Valentine’s Day themed, these tracks are available on Coast Report’s Spotify year-round for appreciating your favorite person.
