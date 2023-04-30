REVIEW: Kristin Hannah creates unforgettable stories in these two books

Trying to find a new author to read? Kristin Hannah might be the perfect choice for you. Born in Garden Grove, Hannah has written multiple, well-liked novels. Here are two of her most popular stories.
“The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah was published in 2015 by St. Martin’s Press. The novel follows two French sisters during World War II, illustrating the trials women faced during the war and how they overcame them. Hannah won the Goodreads Choice Award for Historical Fiction for this book.
The first sister introduced is Vianne Mauriac. She is the oldest of the two and lives in a small village in France with her husband Antoine and daughter Sophie. When the Nazis began to invade the countries surrounding France, Antoine is sent into battle and Vianne believes she and her daughter will be safe within their home.
It’s to Vianne’s surprise when the Nazis infiltrate her town and people’s homes, taking over the stores in the center of the village. As the evil reign of the Nazis continues, Vianne begins to realize she has to play her cards right, survive and protect her daughter, later figuring out that her husband was taken as a prisoner of war. Through a heartbreaking tale, Hannah details the pure strength and courage women had during World War II, often being underestimated.
Isabelle Rossignol, Vianne’s younger sister, takes a different approach to the invasion. After living in France with her father, a war-torn soldier with PTSD, Isabelle gets firsthand experience of the war. She sees families being ripped out of their homes and others being funneled onto buses and shipped off somewhere else.
As she gains more confidence and grows angrier, Isabelle devises different ways to undermine the Nazis, joining underground rebellions in an effort to take back their home country.
Hannah uses this story as a representation of the real life struggles and obstacles women faced during World War II. The women’s fight during this time often goes unnoticed, but Hannah takes 608 pages to detail their truths and hardships.
“Night Road,” published by St. Martin’s Press in 2011, focuses on the life of Jude Farraday and her family. Hannah weaves a beautifully intricate story about forgiveness, loss and the capacity to love. It was nominated for Goodreads Choice Awards Best Fiction and came in fourth place.
Jude Farraday is the mother of twins Zach and Mia. The story starts with both twins starting high school and meeting the new girl, Lexi Baill. Jude is the “perfect” mom, always helping with school-related events, driving her kids around town and making sure they’re always safe. This is all fine until the kids begin to grow up and Jude refuses to loosen her grip.
Lexi Baill, the second main character, has bounced around from foster home to foster home after her mother, who was struggling with addiction, passed away. Eventually, Lexi is taken in by her great aunt, Eva Lange. Now, her new home is a trailer on the other side of town in the Seattle-area. Lexi befriends Mia Farraday and the two become inseparable, all the while Lexi secretly has a crush on Mia’s twin Zach.
Mia Farraday is the quiet, theater-loving, artistic girl who loves classic Disney songs. She’s the one who convinces her mother, who was skeptical of Lexi at first, to let her choose her own friends. For three years these two girls were attached at the hip as they steadily went through the tough years of high school.
Zach Farraday, on the other hand, is the complete opposite of his sister. He’s athletic, popular and a ladies man. After a few uncomfortable years, Zach finally admits his feelings for Lexi, leading to them getting into a relationship.
As the trio continues to become closer and gears up to go to college, something terrible happens. Tragedy strikes this group of people in the span of one night, changing each of their lives’ forever. With blame being easy to place in this situation, Hannah writes a harrowing tale of guilt weighing people down and how hard it is to learn to let go.
In “Night Road,” Hannah demonstrates the powerful act of forgiveness in the face of heartbreak. This compelling novel has no time constraints on the lessons learned, remaining an ever-important story as it communicates the significance of friendship, acceptance and love.
Kristin Hannah has multiple other impactful books with the most recent being “The Four Winds,” published in 2021.
