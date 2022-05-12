OCC Speech and Debate Team hosting Reader’s Theater

The Speech and Debate Team are hosting a Reader’s Theater on May 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Orange Coast College’s Science Hall next to the Chemistry building.
Returning from their exciting win of both silver and gold medals at Nationals, the Speech, Debate and Theater team are gearing up to show off their award-winning skills.
To support the team, a $5 donation is suggested and encouraged to allow the team at OCC to continue actively participating in competitions and hosting events throughout campus. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.
If interested in joining the team, meetings are held every Tuesday from 2:20 to 3:20 p.m. in the Literature and Languages Building in Room 140.
