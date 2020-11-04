Orange Coast College’s Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion’s newest online project, “Almost Presidential” now includes a film that is available for viewing on the pavilion's YouTube channel.
“Almost Presidential” is a project that focuses on vice presidents and failed presidential candidates, taking an in-depth look at political figures who never quite won the title of President of the United States. The film associated with it is a 50-minute feature that examines the United States’ interesting political landscape by examining failed Presidential candidates as more than just a former opponent to the winners of past elections. The film features sculpture, photography, installation, drawings and videos from Pio Abad, Deborah Aschheim, Matthew Brannon and Cintia Segovia, along with curators of the exhibition Marisa J. Futernick and Rebecca Sittler.
The presentation examines political rhetoric, failure and the gendered dynamics that so often appear in politics from the United States, as well as examining other countries including Mexico and the Philippines.
On its website, viewers can find more elements of the online exhibition such as a public Zoom panel discussion and a special project film. The project also highlights selected artists each month in fall newsletters from the arts pavilion.
In an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Doyle will feature online programming as OCC continues remote learning through the spring semester.
