OCC Architecture Club builds shelter for Cal Poly SLO’s Design Village

The Architecture Club at Orange Coast College will embark to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo for its 47th Annual Design Village from Friday to Sunday, April 24 . The theme this year is “Eternal,” a nod to designers and architects’ responsibility to design and build for not only the present but the future.
This popular competition is held by Cal Poly’s Architecture program every year that draws architecture students to its Architectural Experimental Laboratory, also known as Poly Canyon. Students in groups build structures that they then have to spend the weekend in, while weathering the natural elements.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the first time that a lot of this year’s participating students are competing in Design Village, according to sophomore architecture student and Architecture Club President Sam Lay.
“A lot of them haven’t even set foot in the studio and our technology building classes until this semester,” Lay said. “I was a student before COVID, so I’ve seen previous year’s students participate.”
This year the club has two groups of six that are competing and building separate structures.
“We’ve been working on this since the beginning of the semester. At our first Architecture Club meeting, we talked about it, then we brainstorm as a team,” Lay said. “Once the deadlines get closer we establish formal teams, fill out paperwork, request funding, stuff like that.”
The theme of this year’s competition also introduces the concept of designing a structure that transcends time and space, according to Design Village’s Project Brief.
Each team is required to build within a 150-square-foot plot at Poly Canyon, so considering the elements such as the day and night temperatures, natural wildlife and wind speed is a must.
“There aren’t limitations on the design,” Lay said. “They do request that we pay attention to sustainability, maybe reusing materials just so that we’re not producing waste in our process.”
A lot of time and thought goes into this annual competition because while teams need to decide on what structures to build, they also have to think about how to get the supplies to the top of Poly Canyon.
“You can build anything you want, but you have to carry everything, all the building materials, all the stuff that you’re going [to] be putting together and use in your design,” Lay said. “You have to carry that two miles up their Poly Canyon, which is a really hilly area that you’re never sure what terrain you’re going to get.”
For the final part of the competition, students have to spend the weekend sleeping in the structures their team built. Design Village recommends teams bring materials such as sleeping bags, warm clothes, flashlights, toiletries and towels.
Although Cal Poly SLO is at least a three-and-a-half-hour drive from campus, students and faculty can show their support for the Architecture Club on Saturday, when the competition is open to the public. Judging starts at 12 p.m. and awards are announced at 9 p.m.
“You know, once we’ve finished our structures, I could definitely see the Architecture Club putting in a request to install one of our installations somewhere on campus,” Lay said. “So a lot of people can experience what we’re doing. There [are] talks about that within our club.”
