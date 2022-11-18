OCC Symphony to host concert in honor of Ukraine

The Orange Coast College Symphony will be hosting a concert to show support for Ukraine on Saturday at the Robert B. Moore Theater.
The concert is titled “Dear Ukraine: Music for Heritage and Peace” and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with tickets available online.
“The large work we are performing is Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2, which, hundreds of years ago, was incorrectly nicknamed the 19th-Century colloquialism for Ukraine,” OCC Symphony conductor Matthew Ward said in an email. “We are reclaiming a bit of history with this performance by renaming it ‘The Ukrainian.’”
Symphony No. 2 was originally nicknamed “Little Russian,” through Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s use of Ukrainian folk tunes. Tchaikovsky got the inspiration to use folk tunes after hearing them during a vacation at the family home in Kamenka. During the era in which Symphony No. 2 was written, Ukraine was often referred to as “Little Russia,” much to the displeasure of 19th Century Ukrainians. The nickname “Little Russian” was not coined by Tchaikovsky, but rather by Russian music critic Nikolay Dimitriyevich Kashkin, who was a friend and colleague of Tchaikovsky.
“The pieces we are performing are either woven with Ukrainian folk music or are representative of peace and unity,” Ward said.
“I am extremely thankful for the support from the Music Department Chair and Dean of Arts regarding a socially motivated program,” Ward said. “[I am also thankful] for the foresight to recognize that human expression and artistic construction is the antithesis of destruction.”
