REVIEW: Punk band Otoboke Beaver challenges status quo

Otoboke Beaver, a punk rock band from Kyoto, Japan, released an album earlier this year titled Super Champon. Their album is filled with noise, rage and electricity as the band traverses its way through the uncomfortable topics of societal gender roles and men.
As a musician, listening to this album felt ethereal. Their music is so raw and masterfully arranged with very technical and precise timing. All the instruments work together perfectly, and everything sounds like it's where it needs to be. It’s everything I could expect from such a talented group.
Their songs are primarily written in Japanese, and although I often had trouble finding official English translations, that didn’t stop the messages and emotions within their songs from being properly conveyed.
Super Champon starts off strong with its track “I am not maternal.” It playfully describes their disdain toward the possibility of becoming a mother to a baby rather than a dog and their lack of trust toward their own maternal instinct. The music video matches the tone of the song well with its colorful and creative animation done by guitarist and vocalist Yoyoyoshi.
It’s especially relatable with its commentary on the expectations from past generations to be a mother. The song ends with the lyric, “Through generations sheer agony! Self realization.”
Their fourth track off of Super Champon, “PARDON?,” speaks on the band’s frustration with its global audience’s unwillingness to get past the language barrier. It feels like a wave in a sense that it starts off calmly with them singing “I don’t know what you mean, you said, you said” and ends intensely with them screaming “Shut the f*ck up!”
“Sometimes the more you insist, the harder it is to understand you,” the band said in an interview with Fader, “We don’t have time to understand if you don’t have time to understand.”
The bass in this song, played by Hirochan, especially stood out to me. It’s wild, everywhere and will spark jealousy in even the most talented of bassists. It matches perfectly to the chaotic and careful drumming done by Kahokiss.
“You’re no hero shut the f*ck up you man-whore” and “Dirty old fart is waiting for my reaction” are some of my favorite songs off the album. They both perfectly capture the rage of encountering a perverted man who doesn’t know how to stop persisting.
Both songs are under one minute long, but it’s all the time they need to pack a quick punch and get their anger across.
Along with Super Champon, they also released a new single titled “Chu Chu Song.” The guitar in “Chu Chu Song” was exceptionally impressive. Lead vocalist and guitarist, Accorinrin, composed phenomenal riffs and chord progressions in the track as per usual. It’s catchy, it’s fun, it’s punk and it’s familiar. I could only find an unofficial translation from searching on Google, but from what I gathered it’s about the scariness of love and feeling like your romantic interest knows nothing of you no matter how much you talk with each other, which unfortunately, is a relatable feeling for many.
Otoboke Beaver is a manic, fun and rage-fueled quartet that creates some of the most masterful punk I’ve ever listened to. They manage to be fun, aggressive and precise all at the same time, and if you haven’t heard them already, you’re missing out on one of the most talented punk rock groups in the modern era.
