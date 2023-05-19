REVIEW: Dean Koontz delivers eerie mystery with ‘The Other Emily’

Orange County author Dean Koontz sets the scene of his 2021 thriller “The Other Emily” in his own backyard. In this novel, Koontz shares a lot in common with his main character, David Thorne, such as living in the Newport Beach area and being a renowned writer. “The Other Emily” was published by Amazon Publishing’s Thomas & Mercer, which focuses on releasing horror, thriller and true-crime stories.
The story kicks off with Thorne traveling from New York back to Corona Del Mar in search of answers. Ten years prior, Thorne’s girlfriend, the love of his life, went missing. Emily Carlino was taken from a Southern California highway in the midst of a rainy night.
The author effectively brings in multiple characters while still maintaining a focus on Thorne’s past and present life. Koontz knows how to keep the reader engaged as the story continues and the plot thickens, adding scary, creepy elements that will make the reader hold their breath.
The most noticeable twist being brought in on the ninth page with the appearance of Maddison Sutton, who looks exactly like Carlino. The resemblance is uncanny and Thorne is irrevocably intrigued, bringing him into a world of mystery and undeniable curiosity.
Thorne believes Carlino to be one of the 27 women abducted by the notorious serial killer Ronny Lee Jessup. Whether Carlino was one of the 14 bodies still missing Thorne did not know, but wanted to find out.
As soon as Thorne feels like he’s on the cusp of figuring everything out, his world turns on its axis and changes everything. He begins to feel as though there is more to Sutton, but can’t decide if he wants to find out her secrets or ignore them, convincing himself this is a second chance with Carlino.
Through compelling language and chilling imagery, Koontz brings this book to life from the very first page. The book is fast-paced, easy to follow and extremely suspenseful and will leave the reader guessing until the very end.
The author adds twists at every turn while also revealing small bits of the truth, giving the reader the feeling of slowly solving a 1000 piece puzzle. Koontz is a master of horrifying thrill.
Koontz was awarded the World Horror Convention Grand Master Award in 1996, the Ross Macdonald Literary Award in 2003 and the Goodreads Choice Award Best Horror in 2015 for his novel “Saint Odd.”
Koontz is one of the few authors to have 14 number one New York Times Bestsellers. More information about the author can be found on his website.
