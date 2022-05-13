Music Department students take the stage for one more note

With the semester winding down and students finishing up last-minute projects and studying for exams, students in the music department are adding the finishing touches to performances they’ve been working on all semester. Orange Coast College Music programs will perform at the Robert B. Moore Theater between May 15 and May 23.
Enjoy light listening at the OCC Wind Ensemble concert
The OCC Wind Ensemble says farewell to the semester with its final concert. Led by Director of Bands Dana Wheaton, the ensemble will perform at the Robert B. Moore Theater on May 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased online at OCC’s ticketing website.
Transport across classical eras at the Piano Honors Recital
Students in OCC’s Applied Music Program present the Piano Honors Recital on May 18 at 7:30 p.m in room Music 102 in the Recital Hall at OCC. The state-funded Applied Music Program provides private lessons to students in music majors with ear training and music theory courses.
“A very large component of being a music major is having private instruction, which is required to transfer and complete the degree,” piano instructor Teresa de Jong-Pombo said.
The nine students in the program will perform different eras of classical music, including Baroque, Classical and Romantic.
To attend the recital and listen to the works of Chopin, Schumann, Mozart and so many more, tickets can be purchased online at OCC’s ticketing website.
Take a journey with OCC’s Classical Guitar Ensemble
OCC's Guitar Ensemble will hold its final concert of the semester at 3 p.m. on May 22 at the Robert B. Moore Theater. Led by classical guitar instructor Adam Pettit, the concert will have a variety of performances playing pieces from different regions and time periods.
The audience will be taken on a journey to Quebec with an Autumn-inspired piece. Guitarists will play a Flamenco piece and a piece inspired by the Kalimba, which is an African instrument.
During the first half of the concert, OCC faculty member and electrical bassist Dennis Anderson will join the Guitar Ensemble, along with violinist Shirley Chang.
“[Anderson] is the recording engineer that has been recording all of our concerts since we started, back in 2013-2014. He records all of the music department concerts,” Pettit said. “[Chang’s] got her doctorate in music, so she’s got a lot of experience and has been playing for some time.”
The second half of the concert will feature a performance by special guests guitarists Yuri Liberzon and Patrick O’Connell, who make up Duo Equilibrium. Pettit credits Liberzon and O’Connell for being influential in Pettit’s growth as a musician.
“They’re two colleagues that I really aspire to play at that level,” Pettit said. “They’re just amazing musicians, so it’s such a treat to be able to share this with my students.”
To attend the Guitar Ensemble’s concert, $10 tickets can be purchased on OCC’s ticketing website.
OCC’s Studio Guitar presents its end of year commercial music concert
Students in OCC’s Studio Guitar class will perform their end-of-the-year concert on May 23 at the Robert B. Moore Theater at 7:30 p.m. The Commercial Music Concert will cover contemporary numbers from genres including rock and blues.
“I let the students pick the majority of the material, then I transcribe it for them and I help teach it to them,” studi guitar instructor Dave Murdy said.
The concert will not only feature nearly 16 students from the Studio Guitar class, but also eight to 10 students from Murdy’s Studio I class.
To attend this concert and show support for the students, tickets can be purchased for $10 at OCC’s ticketing website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.