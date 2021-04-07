Keeping up with Joynoise

There is music for just about every feeling the human body can experience, a lot of which can be found in our very own backyard. The Southern California music scene is home to a lot of bands that can match the rainbow of emotions people experience. Feeling angry about the state of current affairs and want to listen to something about change? Check out Nightmare Enterprises. Want to recreate the feeling of a goth club from your own bedroom? I’d recommend The Grin. Or, If you’re in your mid-twenties experiencing the crushing realization of “oh my god I’m a real adult now,” I present to you: Joynoise.
Started in 2015 with nothing more than a guitar and drum kit, this Orange County band has taken a complete 180 from their original sound. Self-described as originally having a “very garage punk-y” sound, songs from their old days aren’t exactly something to be bragged about.
“Back then, it was just verse-chorus-verse-chorus-and now we’re done,” said Jacob Koch, lead vocalist and sometimes-guitarist in the band. “Now we actually, like, have more well-written songs, more song structure and more experimentation.”
The whole verse-chorus punk music staple isn’t uncommon among beginning bands in Orange County, but Joynoise completely disregarded that original sound for something more exciting. On their 2018 EP Never Have I Ever, they maintain an air of brevity while pulling listeners through musical tales of growing up, self-doubt and the struggles of mental health.
Unfortunately being in a band during a pandemic, Joynoise hasn’t been able to play any shows as of late. Due to these current unprecedented times, most local shows have become a thing of the past. The shows that are being held outside of venues have to constantly face being shut down by authorities. To adjust, Joynoise has utilized social media such as Instagram, and, more recently, TikTok, to stay engaged with their audience. However, using only social media to promote their music is an entirely new thing for the band.
“We were so used to touring in order to promote our music,” said Carson Kaiser, bassist in Joynoise. “Switching to an online format feels weird. You gotta make content that’s entertaining, that’s not like your music.”
On the band’s Instagram, they’ve been keeping in touch with their audience through giveaways, consistently posting and, more recently, by having each band member curate their own playlist of music that inspires them musically.
Despite being able to interact with fans through social media, the local music scene as a whole has taken a massive blow because of the pandemic. With a lack of shows came several bands fizzling out of existence and moving on to other projects, or quitting music as a whole.
“It sucks for, like, the past,” said Johnny Arnold, the drummer for the band. “But then it sets whole new eyes on the future [of local music].”
It can really attest to a band’s dedication to music in making it through this pandemic in one piece.
“It encapsulates a lot more than just a body of thought,” Arnold said. “More than like, [being in a band as] trendy.”
For their more recent music, their sound is continuously changing. From the juxtaposition of screaming and soft vocals in White Hole, to the manic trembling tone accompanied with an electric-yet-haunting guitar of their cover of St. James Infirmary Blues, their tone is truly everywhere.
Currently, the band is working towards putting out their debut full-length album in the summer.
“The biggest thing is the maturity level, like, the complexity of the music will be a shock to everyone,” said guitarist Darren Kaiser.
There are also plans to get it pressed as a vinyl record as well, that have been in the works for the past couple months.
“Right now we’re gearing up to figure out singles and what’s going on the album,” Koch said.
To hear more from Joynoise, they’re currently available on Spotify.
