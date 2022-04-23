Pride Week comes to OCC

With Pride Week starting Monday, Orange Coast College’s Office of Student Equity is hosting a number of events for LGBTQIA+ individuals and anyone else who is interested in attending.
“Pride Week is open to all OCC students. It's important for LGBTQIA+ folks to be able to identify who their allies are,” said Caleb Aparicio, LGBTQIA+ Press Project Specialist at OCC. “This is an opportunity to create community and connections amongst students who may not be sure who they could approach.”
Aparicio has worked hard to make Pride Week available on campus. “Without the help and guidance of Connie Oh, in Student Equity, none of this would have been possible,” Aparicio said.
The first event to kick off Pride Week is an LGBTQIA+ student, staff, and faculty panel on April 25 from noon to 1 p.m via Zoom. Students will have the opportunity to share their experiences of coming out, discuss different ways in which they were supported or not supported and have a space to freely discuss students and faculty coming into their identities.
An outdoor screening of the movie "Love Simon” will take place on April 26 at 7 p.m at The Harbour courtyard, between Buildings 6 and 7. Snacks will be provided for those who attend.
Another event will be trivia night, testing attendees’ knowledge of LGBTQIA+ history and icons. Trivia night will take place on April 27 from 4 to 5 p.m via Zoom and prizes will be available to winners.
On April 28, an LGBTQIA+ Resource Fair will be held in the main quad on the OCC campus from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to learn about all the resources for LGBTQIA+ students both on and off campus. There will also be an arts and crafts table and food.
“Having people to talk to about their sexuality and or gender identities in a judgment-free space does a lot for one's mental, emotional and spiritual health,” Aparicio said.
For those who cannot attend any of the events but would still like to learn more about LGBTQIA+ resources available, Aparicio has started hosting a drop-in space for students. This takes place every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m in Watson Hall, Room 240.
“It's important that underrepresented communities, such as this one, feel seen, heard and a sense of belonging,” Aparicio said. “If you feel safe and comfortable at school, somewhere you spend at least half of your time, then you're going to be able to put more energy towards your studies and personal life.”
(1) comment
I love the mix on in-person events and zoom events and hope to attend a few of them; thank you for celebrating Pride
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.