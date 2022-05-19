OCC presents World Dance Celebration

Orange Coast College’s 12th annual World Dance Concert and School Outreach will grace the Robert B. Moore Theater stage once again on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to the performance at 7:30 p.m, there will be a show before that at 11 a.m for elementary, middle and high school students to attend, free of charge.
The OCC performing Dance Ensemble, OCC World Dance faculty and professional guest artists will take the stage, directed by OCC’s Dance Instructor Angelika Nemeth. They have been preparing this show for over four months.
The concert will consist of performances from around the world, including dance, music, costumes and storytelling. The storyteller, Iris Z. Spector, who is in the Performing Dance Ensamble and the production assistant will introduce dances from Mexico, Spain, Guinea (West Africa), Egypt, Hawaii, Cook Islands, U.S. and India.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at the door for the evening show.
According to Nemeth, ticket sales and donations help the dance department buy esential costumes, sets and props, hire musicians and bring in guest artists to coach, perform, and choreograph for students. “If you cannot attend, please consider making a donation,” Nemeth said.
“Students and the general public should come to this event to be entertained, to support the arts and our amazing dance department and to learn about other cultures,” Nemeth said.
