OC native Arkane Skye navigates music industry gone viral

Making music has been a hobby for some, a passion for others and, for an elite group, a catapult to unfathomable fame and success. Generation Z is working hard to make their mark on the scene and to be heard in an unconventional way. In a time when clicks, followers and fans are the ultimate prize, musical artist Arkane Skye is using his love of the craft to drive him and set him apart.
Creating music on his brother’s laptop since about 11-years-old, Skye continued into the digital realm of music by learning the newest way to get himself out there. “I noticed a lot of my friends online were able to release the music they were producing through websites like Distrokid, TuneCore, SoundCloud, and get it on Spotify,” he said. “The computer and internet is the core of how to learn and get into the industry.”
With these tools on hand to produce and post to the popular platform Spotify, Skye’s listeners nearly doubled, in just a matter of days, after the April 2022 release of his latest track “Callie.”
He graduated from the Popular Music Conservatory at the Orange County School of the Arts in the spring 2020. “Learning the technical aspects of music was great in high school, but there’s a certain point where you can learn all this stuff about the music industry and people talk about it,” he said. “But, until you jump into the ocean and start swimming, it’s not really going to get you everything you need to succeed.”
After graduation, Skye was ready to take his music to the next level and move his home studio from Newport Beach to Los Angeles. “I think at some point the internet is great and can take you so far, but it’s great to be surrounded by people doing the same thing as you, in an environment where you’re constantly being pushed to be the best musician that you possibly can. And that’s what LA did for me,” he said.
Finding the right connections is key, and deciphering who is honest, or trying to use you, can prove to be a challenge for a young musician in such a big town.
His roommate Marco Cesare is a producer and indie-electronic musician. He describes his music as, “veering almost toward a singer-songwriter type approach. I produce, record, mix, and master 95% of my music, but I’ve been expanding into working with larger teams of writers and collaborators.” Cesare describes Skye’s music as, “An introspective, hopelessly romantic take on the social-dystopian theme. Orwellian romance, almost. There’s absolutely that profound influence from his classical guitar background, and his melodic choices always carry everything to a similar, but unique place. He’s bringing in elements of G-Funk, he’s bringing in elements of noise music and post-modernist music, and classic R&B tropes.”
Skye reflects, behind his black clothes and the silver chains that dominate his wardrobe, on how he wants his listeners to interpret his musical style. “I want them to feel a unique way they associate with my music, something that paints this world and paints this picture in their head of something really beautiful,” he said.
“This is the first generation of people that can all make music just from their bedroom, … and I think that’s a super cool and beautiful thing that everyone has access to making it in the music industry, and that’s not something that’s ever been in the history of music,” he said. “Anyone can do this, anybody can do what I’m doing and put out an authentic, musical version of themselves.”
