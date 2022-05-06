OCC Symphony and Chamber hosts first full scale live concert since pandemic

Orange Coast College’s Symphony and Chamber Singers will host their first live concert since the COVID shutdown with the Long Beach Chorale on Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. in the Robert B. Moore Theater. Tickets can be purchased online starting at $10 for students and $15 for general admission.
The symphony and singers will perform songs such as Mozart's "Overture to Idomeneo," Beethoven's "Symphony No. 1” and Haydn's "Lord Nelson Mass."
The OCC Symphony is under the direction of conductor Matthew Ward. The symphony performs four to six annual concerts at the Robert B. Moore Theater. Its repertoire ranges from standard classics to Broadway tunes and choral and orchestral.
The OCC Chamber is under the direction of Eliza Rubenstein. The chamber is an ensemble of 30 selected singers. The chamber singers rehearse from Noon to 1:35 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.
The next event hosted by OCC’s Music Department will be by the OCC Wind Ensemble on May 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Robert B. Moore Theater. The wind ensemble presents “Wind Ensemble Lite” and is directed by Dana Wheaton.
