Niroumand: The child actor who never stopped running

Madjid Niroumand, OCC’s Vice President of Student Services for 18 years is known by colleagues and students for his kind nature and charming presence, but little do they know that he was an internationally renowned child actor.
He was known as the young boy in the international award-winning Iranian film “The Runner” produced in 1984 by one of Iran’s most famous directors, Amir Naderi.
Decades after the film’s production, it is going on a tour that began last year in Los Angeles on Dec. 19 and hit Orange County in Santa Ana’s Frida Cinema and the Museum of Modern Art in New York as part of the Rialto at 25 celebration of under-appreciated films in April.
Niroumand never thought he would become an actor as a teenager in southern Iran, let alone play a character that would resonate with him as an adult.
“Everytime I see the movie, I see something new that speaks to me, and as I grew and was at a different stage in my life, it had different but positive meanings for me,” he said. “I relived all of those experiences in a meaningful way.”
Niroumand loved track and field as an adolescent. He regularly won competitions and was featured on the front cover of a local sports magazine one year for beating the Iranian record in track and field for his age group.
In 1984, Naderi was in the area looking for a local boy to act in a film he was producing about a boy who loved to run, and stumbled across Niroumand’s photo.
“He sees a sports magazine and my picture on the front cover because there was a group of us who won a race, and decided that I would be the one to act in his movie,” Niroumand said.
One day after school, Niroumand was surprised to see cars parked outside and Naderi at his house.
“That’s how everything started. It was totally unexpected,” he said.
Niroumand’s acting journey was not a path of fame and fortune. His acting career was unorthodox, starting with difficult conditions during the filming of the movie, all the way to being kidnapped in Iran and living alone as a refugee in his late teenage years.
The movie was shot during the height of the Iran-Iraq War. He remembers when they were shooting a very particular scene during a bombing raid.
“When we were actually shooting the scene, there was a bomb raid, but we got lucky because a bomb landed in a mud area, so it didn’t impact us despite being very close,” he said.
After the movie was released and the film team began traveling internationally, Niroumand wasn’t able to travel. He decided to leave the country with his brother in 1987 after his second year of high school and traveled by taxi to the Iranian city of Zahedan, close to the Pakistani border where he was supposed to be picked up by a smuggler to be sent to the border. His driver left him in the desert to leave Iran for Pakistan under life-threatening conditions, evading Iranian border checkpoints to get to safety.
“I was supposed to run three miles to make it to the other side. This is in the middle of the desert,” Niroumand said. “Someone was supposed to get me from the other side and when I finally made it, there was nobody there. I was in the desert for two days with nothing. I almost died.”
Niroumand further described his thought process in those moments hovering between life and death.
“Those are the moments you have that are the absolutely lowest points in life,” he said. “You feel like there is no way out of here, that it’s inevitable (to die). Your thoughts are on how people will find out that you died and where you died.”
Niroumand survived the desert, and was later found by Pakistani border patrol and locked up in a cell for questioning. Niroumand had no proper paperwork with him, and he recalled how the border patrol did not want to leave him stranded, so they let him go.
He and his brother were later arrested for improper identification while trying to go to Karachi, one of the largest cities in Pakistan.
For three and a half years, he lived in Pakistan until he came across employees of the Norwegian embassy who interviewed him, where he was later given asylum as a refugee with the help of the United Nations. He lived on his own in a city one hour outside the Norwegian Capital, Oslo.
Later on, he traveled to the U.S. to join his older brother who was already living in California, and enrolled himself at OCC.
“Coming to OCC and going to school as a student, I still believe there is no other place like here,” he said. “So I owe a lot to OCC. I started here as a student and it gave me an education and a career.”
Looking back at his life, Niroumand connects his role as the main character in “The Runner,” a young boy named “Amiro,” to how his life played out after his surprise acting career.
“He changed the direction of my life,” he said.“A lot of it was a reflection of Amiro in life for me, really from the time that I fled. That’s why it’s uniquely kind of identical. It’s like it was my life afterwards.”
Each problem Niroumand dealt with was greater than the one before, and Niroumand compares his life to Amiro’s in that regard.
With all his hardships and near-death experiences, Niroumand is appreciative of life.
“I look back [and] despite all of that I wouldn’t change any of it,” he said. “I think what had to happen to me made me grow up so much faster, and I think the level of life maturity it gives is very difficult to come by. So I wouldn’t change it for anything.”
Niroumand’s outlook on life transcends those who work with him.
“Whenever there is a meeting regarding student services, he’ll always have a plan ready for additional services and say ‘I think we can provide this additional service for students, and here is how we can do it,” she said. “His innovation is from his work ethic, his creativity, and it all goes back to his optimism and how he works,” she said.
“In spite of his difficulties he’s had in his life, he’s always remained optimistic that he would find his path and has carried that forward in the work he has done here,” OCC President Angelica Suarez said.
It has been his mission to give all students, particularly international students, more opportunities than he had.
“That has been his North Star: to support students who haven’t had enough help like him and to connect with those diverse students that come to OCC as immigrants and refugees,” she said.
He is always ready to provide additional services to students and has a plan for them, using his optimism as his fuel for creativity and innovation, according to Suarez.
The life he has lived so far led him to who he is today.
“And I never took and I still don’t take anything for granted,” Niroumand said.
