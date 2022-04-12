REVIEW: Stardust and the foundation of Yung Lean's legacy

Jonatan Aron Leandoer Håstad, better known as Yung Lean, has become one of rap's most polarizing artists during his lengthy nine-year career. The Swedish artist has lived hundreds of lives, with his most infamous moments almost being one of his last. With a changed outlook on life, Håstad’s style and sound have both changed dramatically, from a rapper once seen as innocent and abnormal, to one of the genre's most mature and refined artists.
Of late, Yung Lean has been on a meteoric rise, uncanny for a musician close to ten years into their discography, but it’s more now that his sound has finally caught on. The new influx in listeners comes from the success of one of his earliest singles, “Ginseng Strip 2002.” The 2013 hit re-established itself after going viral as TikTok audio and exposing many younger listeners to a forgotten artist with a lengthy track record that already included a distinct and modern sound.
Seen as an early pioneer in the cloud rap genre, Lean often appeared to be on the outside looking in, with respect to listeners. He had a devoted fanbase, but nothing more with a sound that was written off by the majority. He seemed to be fading from relevancy. However, his status as a pioneer and his ability to craft a sound ahead of its time kept him in touch with many of rap’s most prominent artists, working with the likes of Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Frank Ocean, A$AP Ferg, Travis Scott and members of Migos.
Following an almost two-year hiatus, Yung Lean has returned with “Stardust,” a 12-song mixtape that runs for just over 35 minutes. With hardly any notice, Håstad dropped his first project since 2020’s “Starz” under his Yung Lean alias, and 2020’s “Bloodhundar and Lullabies” under his other act, jonatan leandoer96. “Trip,” the lone single off the mixtape, was the only preview of Lean’s creative direction for “Stardust.” The tape follows the blueprint of “Starz,” utilizing synthy beats with lyrics that contain a darker undertone and are echoed by Lean’s recognized slow and almost unenthusiastic vocals.
The usage of synths has become ever-present in Lean’s work, as well as the work of his countrymen and frequent collaborators who are featured on “Stardust,” Bladee and Ecco2K.
On the tape's opening track “Bliss” Lean and his team sample “Na zare,” a 1987 Soviet Synthpop song by Альянс. The beat plays perfectly into Yung Lean's gritty vocals and alongside FKA Twigs' euphoric voice. It’s a catchy song that features one of Leans best-delivered flows that is complemented by the chime added in by producer Fredrik Okazaki. Beginning the song with lyrics previously used on his 2014 song “Leanworld,” the song creates scenes of a romance with two sides, as Twigs delivers lines of ecstasy describing how she, “only want[s] it when its feels like this/ I only wanna feel the bliss on bliss,” while Lean counters with lines like, “You don't know me or the shit I'm in/ Like the exorcist, I'm making heads spin again/ Flash, flash, flash, flash, flash, flash.”
As the opening track, “Bliss” starts the mixtape in a perfect direction while likely being the project's most memorable track. It’s directly followed by the lone single, “Trip” which continues with the synthy beats and another usage of an even more jubilant chime effect. One of the song's most defining inclusions is Lean's awkward humming that almost sounds aching, but plays perfectly into the beat's joyous tune. It also includes the project's catchiest chorus, “Take a trip, take a trip, babe let's make a hit/ Take a– take a trip, take a trip, babe let's make a hit/
Take a– take a trip, take a trip, babe let's make a hit/Take a trip, take a trip, babe let's make a hit,”. There are references to 50 Cent and his 2003 classic “Many Men,” as well as Bladee’s breakout project from 2016 “Eversince”.
Changing pace, the tape's third track “Gold” lacks any of the previous tracks' animated emotions and is a gloomier outlook on Lean’s life. As he describes the issues he’s faced and how hard his life has been to understand. Lines like, “I can't even explain this shit, yeah, my life a cartoon (Cartoon),” and, “I can't grow old (I can't grow old) What's my age again? What's my age again? Oh,” stand apart from the rest, as the song concludes on one last melancholy note of, “But it's a sad song, sad song.”
Once again utilizing his agonizing hums and moans on “Starz2theRainbow,” Lean and Thaiboy Digital deliver what may be the tape's rawest song. While Thaiboy Digital features a well-executed verse including one of the coolest synths at the 2:22 mark, Lean’s stretched and untouched vocals on the track's chorus leave some things to be desired on what might be the most unlistenable song of the project for those unfamiliar with this style of music. This isn’t necessarily a knock on Lean, many of his projects contain these types of experimental tracks that typically become more palatable by the fourth or fifth listen.
In a project that had a clear identity, its early tracks, while strong, didn’t feel individualistic enough, but that point became minute during the rest of the mixtape with the back half solidifying it as a whole.
The fifth track “All the Things” and the ninth song “Nobody Else” do well as filler tracks with neither doing anything to necessarily separate themselves from the rest, but being respectable songs in the process. During the second half of “All the Things” as the instrumental gets louder, the presence of the song becomes more defined and segways perfectly into the mixtapes three-song high.
With the sixth, seventh and eighth songs Lean really finds his footing starting with the Skrillex produced “Lips”. Being one of the quietest songs on the project, Leans put together a romantic ode on a synth-less beat that utilizes drum kits and pianos to produce a more garage-type style. It's a more house-like song which is a stylistic direction Lean has experimented with as of late.
In a more classic Lean style “Paradise Lost” stands out as one of the mixtapes' most defining tracks. Eerily similar to his “Warlord” style of music Lean delivers by far the most substance of any of the previous tracks coming in with the significance of his family's name, “Why they call you Leandoer? It's from my father's side,” and partially explaining the separation between his last name and previously noted drug use. His struggles with mental health while visibly apparent continue to be used to facilitate his ideas of self-doubt, “Fuck the system, fuck the other side (Should we look at the stars tonight?)/Ice up in my cup, city on my shoulders, I am falling/ Wanna get up on the bridge, say "Fuck it," and just call it.” Lean has a clear picture of where he’s at and recognizes who he was, “Some people stopped counting on me, so you know I had to count 'em out/I can't be a role model, my life's nothing to dream about.” The song also features a verse by fellow Swedish rapper Ant Wan who raps in the pair's native tongue alongside brief inclusions of English.
With the inclusion of Bladee and Ecco2k “SummerTime Blood,” contains the androgynous sound that the Drain Gang contemporaries have become recognized for, as the pair deliver ethereal vocals besides strong verses. There’s not a lot to break down about the track other than that if enjoyed, it should be highly recommended to listen to Bladee and Ecco2k’s “Crest.”
While the fixation on the SadBoys movement that was synonymous with Arizona Iced Tea, Nike bucket hats and Polo jackets has faded away, Lean has continued to drill out sorrowing classics that paint illustrations of desolation and emit melancholy emotions. “Waterfall” is no different; It's this projects’ “Agony” or “Miami Ultras”. While the lyrics don't go as deep as the aforementioned tracks its chorus is a slowed retrospective, as Lean continues to let go of his past.
Though it's the penultimate track “Letting it all go” is a perfect homecoming to follow a song like “Waterfall” as Lean confirms he’s, “letting it all go, go, go.” But, the album truly concludes with “Visions (Outro)” a poetic conclusion over the playing of a ghostly organ, as Lean solidifies the themes of moving on, accepting the past, and his new outlook on life. With existential bars that include, “I got scriptures in my head and they're screaming for defeat/Say you wanna see Hell, you couldn't even last a week,” and, “Say you wanna be Lean, you don't know what that means/And I'm running through the air, talk to God when I sleep/Wanna walk on mountain tops and stay there for a week/Don't get fucked by fame, peace and money what I seek.”
Throughout the entirety of the project Lean stays on course hardly skipping a beat and combines his classic style with otherworldly production. The dark narratives affix themselves perfectly over the more angelic and celestial beats and chimes echoed throughout its 35 minute runtime. Upon first listen the project left a middling impression, but after delving back into it a second and third time the project cemented itself among Yung Lean's deep catalog, as another exemplary prototype for what is likely next in the underground/cloud rap genres.
Favorite Tracks: “Bliss”, “Lips”, “Paradise Lost”, “SummerTime Blood”, “Waterfall”, “Letting it all go”
Least Favorite: “Gold”
Overall Score: 8/10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.