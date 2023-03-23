Run the world: 100 songs for badass women

What does it mean to be a woman? It’s a question often asked by women themselves and conservatives thinking they’re being clever. The answer is a complicated one. We have to deal with the crushing weight of society’s expectations for our personal lives all while navigating a career path with everchanging limitations and obstacles – and we’re supposed to look good while doing so. In short, you have to be resilient, adaptable and have a spine of steel. While this list of 100 songs for badass women isn’t going to topple the patriarchy, it’s going to give you the soundtrack for hammering away at the glass ceiling.
We begin our list with none other than Queen Bey’s seminal classic “Run the World (Girls).” Currently, more Millenials and Gen Zers pray to Beyoncé than Jesus, so there’s no way she could be left off this list. With strident percussion reminiscent of a military marching band, the track is a call to overthrow the patriarchal world order and storm the seats of power. Think Jan. 6 with Chanel boots instead of red hats. Released in 2011 off her fourth album “4,” “Run the World (Girls)” reminds listeners that no matter what men might think, women truly hold all the power.
Up next is “Venom” by Little Simz, a rapper from the United Kingdom who can spit some serious game. Her flow is rapid fire and dead pan but with an urgency that burrows its way into your ear and doesn’t leave. “They would never want to admit I’m the best here from the mere fact that I’ve got ovaries,” she raps in the track, which also deals with experiencing mental illness. Little Simz is one to watch coming out of the vibrant London hip-hop scene, recently winning the Mercury prize for best British or Irish album of the year.
No badass women playlist would be complete without 4 Non Blondes “What’s Up?” A beloved karaoke favorite of everyone from drunk lesbians to tattooed indie rockers, this 90s favorite only becomes more applicable to modern life the crazier the world gets. In fact, many of us spent all of 2020 identifying with the lyrics “I scream from the top of my lungs ‘what’s going on?’” The track perfectly sums up the confusion, anguish and the general “WTF” aspects of being a woman.
We end with an ode to bad girls everywhere, “You Know I’m No Good” by the late, great Amy Winehouse. She was truly one of the greatest of her generation with an unmistakable voice that gets into your soul and your bones. The track is one of Winehouse’s best with a brash horns section, a swinging melody and sounds of an earlier era. It is timeless elegance mixed with a brokenness that made Winehouse mesmerizing and heartbreaking to watch.
While women have great gains to make toward equality, know that, to paraphrase the immortal Gloria Gaynor, we will survive.
And men, if you’re feeling left out, don't worry, we still have use for you: someone’s got to do the cooking and cleaning.
