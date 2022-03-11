OCC planetarium celebrates 3rd anniversary

Orange Coast College is hosting the third anniversary of its Planetarium on March 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be open to the public and admission is free with the exception of the Paul Frank craft workshop. There will be only two time slots available to purchase 11 a.m and 1 p.m. Demonstrations and activities include building paper rockets, free planetarium shows and science exhibits.
At the craft workshop, OCC’s alumni and fashion icon Paul Frank will be hosting a craft activity. The first 100 attendees will receive a free Paul Frank designer button.
The planetarium was given a spent fuel tank from a U.S. Air Force fighter jet by an anonymous donor. OCC had the fuel tank chromed and decaled to give the appearance of a rocket. It was a drop fuel tank from the Vietnam War era and now is OCC’s very own rocket.
The rocket has a plaque that is currently blank, but is expected to contain a graphic that will compare the sizes of different rockets.
“We’ll put our rocket there next to Falcon Nine and Saturn V,” Mitchell said. “To show the scale of how big rockets can get.”
Another new addition to the planetarium for guests to enjoy will be moon rocks.
“We’re actually working right now on a new exhibit featuring meteorite samples,” Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell said. “We’ll open that exhibit on March 19.”
