Director yells, ‘cut!’

Orange Coast College alum Daniel Gil is rocking the stage in the Theatre Arts Department musical “All Shook Up” opening this Friday, with one caveat: those long locks had to go.
Gil plays Dennis in “All Shook Up,” Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” transformed into a 1950s Elvis jukebox musical. Taking place in a small town in the Midwest, Gil describes Dennis as a young man hopelessly in love with the female lead, Natalie. He finds himself wrapped up in guitar-playing roustabout Chad’s antics along the way, while fending for the attention of his crush in this story of convoluted love triangles.
Fitting the 1950s look for the show required compromise from many cast members, with haircuts topping the list. However, Gil was drawn to the show and excited to work with OCC’s Chair of the Theatre Arts Department Tom Bruno again, and willing to do whatever it took for the opportunity.
“When I auditioned back in March, I was like ‘just say the word, Tom, and I’ll cut my hair off for you,’” Gil said. “I told Tom, half joking and half serious, that I will put my hair down for this role.”
After over three years of growing out his hair, Gil wanted the haircut to be meaningful, not only for the show, but also for a good cause. His lopped-off ponytail will be donated to Matter of Trust, an organization that weaves hair and other fibers into a mat used to soak up oil spills.
“Donating it was nice, so I wouldn't be opposed to growing it out for another three and a half years and then doing the same process over again,” he said.
Gil’s passion for acting came unexpectedly in high school when he was forced by his mother to take drama classes, and developed further once introduced to theater at OCC.
“I was upset about the drama classes at first, but little did I know that I would end up falling in love with it as a result,” he said.
His interest peaked when he attended OCC’s yearly “very camped up and silly” Christmas melodrama Bootsy and the Christmas Pirates written by OCC Theatre Professor David Scaglione.
“In high school we got to go watch it and I thought it was so funny and entertaining, it made me want to go to OCC,” he said.
Bruno recalls Gil as one of the first students he met when he began teaching at OCC about nine years ago, and said that Gil made a big impression on him.
“I’ve cast him in a couple of shows before this one and have always been delighted by his incredible talent, his artistry both as a performer, singer and a visual artist and his genuine humility and desire to do what’s right for the show,” Bruno said. “Finding all of those qualities in one person is very rare.”
Gil said he values the mentorship Bruno has provided throughout their time working together, appreciating that his former professor helped him gain insight as an actor through meaningful encouragement.
“He has got a much better understanding of who I am as an actor than I think anyone else would.” Gil said.
After graduating OCC in 2017 with an Associate of Arts degree in Theatre, Gil obtained his Bachelor of Elementary Education at Cal State Fullerton. The alum was drawn back to perform at the OCC Theatre, having previously worked with Bruno, Choreographer Brittany “Bitty” Dawson and Musical Director Jared Scott III.
“They were the trio of people that I had worked with in my last production at OCC, and I absolutely loved their work,” Gil said. “I saw that the three of them were working on this so I thought, ‘Alright, that's good enough for me!’”
Dawson last worked with Gil in 2017 in OCC’s production of “Forbidden Planet.”
“It is a fun full-circle moment that I returned after six years to work on this play with Daniel and as part of the ‘dream team’ again,” she said.
The scene in “All Shook Up” that resonates most with Gil’s appreciation for the art and passion of performing is the icy, sarcastic character Sylvia’s rendition of, “There Was Always Me.”
“The way she sings it almost makes me want to cry. For her to come forward and admit those feelings for him, moments like those warm my heart so much,” Gil said. “Those emotional moments that make watching a play, a movie, listening to music or the art you absorb worth it, and that connection you feel with this fictional character is my favorite part of art as a whole.”
Gil said he has fully embraced his role as the quirky, and hilarious sidekick in the musical and chuckled when talking about his propensity to be typecast as the “dweeby love interest and weakling.”
He said he has no regrets about cutting his hair off for the role of Dennis, and would do it again.
“If there was a role that I didn’t really fit, there really isn't a boundary that I wouldn’t want challenged if it was a show that I was really passionate about,” he said.
Moving forward, Gil plans to continue auditioning for roles around Orange County, pursuing a career in elementary education and finding ways to merge the two.
“My experience at OCC allowed me to learn how to be more in line with what I want my entire life to be,” he said. “I like helping people, entertaining people and working with younger people. It’s the trifecta that theater helped me hone in on.”
“All Shook Up” opens Friday and will continue to run May 6, 7, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and May 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the Drama Lab Studio Theatre. Tickets for the show are available online only.
