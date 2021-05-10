“Invincible: Season 1” aired its last episode on April 30. It is an animated series that combines the familiarity of the superhero genre with the dark storytelling of it’s creator, Robert Kirkman, the co-creator of The Walking Dead graphic novel series.
The series is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and consists of eight episodes. This review contains minimal spoilers from the first episode. The series premiered on March 25 and was just renewed for two more seasons.
“Invincible'' tells the story of teenage boy, Mark Grayson, voiced by Steven Yeun. Yeun also has ties to The Walking Dead series, as he plays Glenn Rhee in AMC’s television series of the same name.
Episode one begins with Mark Grayson, a normal teenager, whose father happens to be Omni-Man, voiced by J.K. Simmons. Omni-Man is a Superman-type character and the strongest superhero on Earth.
We are introduced to a world that comic fans are familiar with: superheroes fight villains, villains create chaos, civilians need to be rescued, a boy discovers he has superpowers and must suddenly learn how to use them.
By the end of the first episode, however, it becomes clear that this superhero story is going to be a lot darker than the beginning sets up. This show begins to take a much darker path that Kirkman fans may be familiar with.
“Invincible” shows the not-so-glamorous side of being a superhero. The reality is that superheroes will not always be able to save everyone. Fighting villains in a packed city has consequences like destroyed homes and innocent bystanders are killed in the chaos.
Although the series is filled with graphic violence and gore, it is never overdone. The graphic content adds a sense of realness to the dangers the characters are in. The heroes do not automatically win. There is a real chance they will be severely injured or killed.
“Invincible’s” story is very emotional, shocking and sometimes hard to watch.
The characters themselves possess a lot of depth. The superheroes are real people with real-life problems. Saving the world is not always a priority in their life.
“Invincible” touches on the idea that doing the “right thing” isn't always going to be the right decision. The series has an entire episode that contrasts the actions of the “good guy” with the “bad guy” and leaves the audience to question who is the more virtuous character.
The quality of the show is reflected upon the attention to detail it carries.
While the animation may not be the best in the industry, the animators did a great job of making scenes entertaining. From the fight sequences to the slower moments, it’s clear a lot of thought was put into adding elements to immerse viewers into the scenes.
Steven Yeun, has had significant voice roles in the past and has done an outstanding job as the show’s main character. In addition, J.K. Simmons has a distinct low voice that fits his role as Omni-Man.
“Invincible” has a surprising amount of famous actors in it’s voice cast. Other voices from the supporting cast that are famous for their on-screen acting include Zachary Quinto, Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, Seth Rogen, Jason Mantzoukas, Ezra Miller, Jon Hamm, Clancy Brown, and Gillian Jacobs. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke in the Star Wars franchise, also brings his famously dynamic voice acting talents to this series.
“Invincible” is exciting, shocking and full of depth. I’ve seen hundreds of animated series and this one did not disappoint in terms of style, characters and storytelling. It effectively grabbed my attention throughout the entire series and I’m excited to see how the show evolves in season two and three.
The show is certainly for adults and rated TV-MA by Amazon Prime Video.
If you are still unsure if this series is for you, I strongly suggest watching the first episode all the way through. I believe even non-superhero fans can appreciate this series.
“Invincible” currently has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
