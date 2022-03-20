OCC’s improv dance class presents 'Calamity in Motion'

Orange Coast College’s improvisational dance class is bringing Holly Topping’s “The Calamity Hustle” to life. The Improv dance class is performing “Calamity in Motion” at the Frank M. Doyle Art Pavilion on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and admission to this event is free.
The Improv class is taught by Dance Instructor Shana Mekaner who has been with OCC for 25 years and teaches not only the Improv class, but also Modern Dance, Repertoire, Dance Appreciation, Yoga for Dancers and Pilates. The last two classes are a part of OCC’s Pilates Certification. Mekaner is also co-directing the spring concert with the Dance Department Chair Rachel Berman.
While preparations for “Calamity in Motion” started last week, Mekaner went to the artists' talks that were put on by Holly Topping and Rebecca Campbell at The Doyle. She then went back to her class and they began experimenting with ways to bring Topping’s artwork to life.
“The Calamity Hustle” showcases the use of oil paint and watercolors. From those two mediums, the watercolors inspired the improv class.
“This is not a choreographed show,” Mekaner said. “It’s an informal presentation of dance improvisation in response to the paintings. We looked at the paintings and we experimented with a number of different ways of expressing those paintings through movement.”
Since there is no set in stone choreography, progress is still being made, however, the class is still working within certain parameters.
“The watercolor paintings have a particular number of representational figures in them and so I would ask for about that number of dancers to enter the space,” Mekaner said. “Then to move as inspired by those paintings, and then we all give feedback.”
The entire class is engaged in how the “Calamity in Motion” performance will flow. The process of choosing which movements best represent the feelings of Topping’s artwork is done through trial and error. Mekaner encourages the students to frame their feedback in positive ways. However, she may be more direct.
“We talk about those moments in the improvisation that really caught our attention and for my students, I asked them to frame their feedback in positive terms,” Mekaner said. “I might go a little further and say, ‘let's not do the part where you are falling on the ground,’ or ‘let’s do more of the part where you’re falling on the ground.’”
Following feedback, the process is then repeated all over again with a different group of students in the class.
The improvisation dance class is still working out the kinks and deciding the best way to move about The Doyle’s two galleries.
“We need to find a way to transition between the rooms with our audience and with our musician,” Mekaner said.
Associate Instructor for Dance at OCC, Joe Lawrence, will accompany the improv class with music.
“The music is all improvised. It’s all based on what the dancers are doing or the setting or feeling,” Lawrence said. “In this case, it’s mostly the feeling.”
While some compositions are slowly developed from improvisation, this accompaniment will be more “spontaneous,” according to Lawrence.
“It’s gonna be depending on what they do, and just there’s no time to create a composition,” Lawrence said. “It’s all just off the cuff.”
Lawrence has been with OCC as an Associate Instructor since fall 2016 and has accompanied the improv class every Wednesday afternoon throughout the semester. Lawrence also provides musical accompaniment for the ballet and modern dance classes.
This is not the first time the Improv class has performed for an OCC event. When the Planetarium first opened three years ago, Mekaner’s class performed.
Mekaner has worked with The Doyle and its director and curator Tyler Stallings before. “He’s very open to having multi-disciplinary creative collaborations,” Mekaner said.
Mekaner has invited film and video professors and their classes, Topping’s painting class and Photography Department Chair Leslie McCall's professional digital techniques class as a way to bring OCC’s creative departments together for this event..
“Artistic collaboration takes a lot of work because there are so many people involved,” Mekaner said. “But it's so worthwhile and so rich.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.