The Fashion Department at Orange Coast College hosted the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Coast Collective in the College Center on Wednesday.
The student-run clothing and accessory store officially opened its doors to the public where students, faculty, staff and alumni were in attendance.
“It was really inspiring to see the fashion students come together in such a short amount of time and put together a successful grand opening event,” fashion merchandising instructor Michelle Craner said.
The event space was filled with students from the Fashion Department as well as their families and friends.
The ceremony began with speeches from fashion merchandising students and instructors, followed by the ribbon cutting by Vice President of Instruction Michelle Grimes-Hillman and Dean of Consumer and Health Sciences Christiaan Desmond.
Those who attended the event were invited to participate in button and scrunchie making as well as entering a raffle where prizes included OCC 75th anniversary swag such as cups, sunglasses, totes, lanyards and the grand prize, an OCC skateboard.
Students in the Fashion Department said they were excited to finally be sharing their project with the public.
“Learning industry standards while other students are also getting the chance to showcase their work is a really cool opportunity,” fashion merchandising major Aubrey McGrew said.
A unique aspect of Coast Collective that sets it apart from other markets is its ties to OCC and commitment to celebrating what makes OCC special.
“I like that all of the people being represented in this space have a connection with the campus, whether they’re former alumni, current faculty or current students.” Fashion Department Coordinator Lauren Becker said. “I think that brings life into the space that is different from just a traditional retail space.”
Coast Collective was a joint effort between the Fashion Department and the school.
“I think what has made OCC fashion and Coast Collective possible is the great administration,” Craner said.
The support of the administration in allowing the Fashion Department to utilize the space in the College Center gave the students full creative control over what it would become.
The Fashion Department’s goal is to make Coast Collective a collaborative space where people from any department can feel welcome to share their own creative ideas and make them a reality.
Student brands featured at the event included Revasser, CH, Bright Eyed, Streams and Grounds, Bebe Rouge and Secondhand Dead.
Coast Collective also supports fashion department alumni, and gives them an opportunity to showcase and sell their merchandise.
Alumni-featured brands included The Letterman Co. which created a line of unique OCC 75th anniversary gear, as well as Bodomint, which creates bag straps and other accessories.
“There wasn’t anything like this when I graduated,” alumni and Bodomint creator Rebecca Waldron said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for the students to see the whole process of what it would be like to have your own line and learn about how customers will receive it.”
Proceeds from Coast Collective sales go directly back to the Fashion Department to fund scholarships for future students, while proceeds from student-run businesses go directly to the students that created them.
Coast Collective will be open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the College Center, room CC106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.