The annual Banff Mountain Film Festival competition and presentation of short films is going virtual this year due to COVID-19. Students at Orange Coast College can screen the festival through the Friends of the Library foundation. This year brings 75 films with their makers, authors and guest speakers together through a virtual format Oct. 31 through Nov. 8.
The Friends of the Library at Orange Coast College host screenings of the festival in the Robert B. Moore Theatre every year. This year, it will be available through the OCC website. The Friends of the Library will be earning a percentage of this ticket revenue.
Carl Morgan, the acquisitions librarian at OCC, began this affiliation in 1999 and has been hosting the event for over 20 years.
“This has been a challenge from the beginning,” he said. “With the pandemic, everything changed in a hurry. In fact, our show was supposed to be later in March, and they didn't know what was going to happen for months, and then offered this online option, which went really really well.”
The festival began in Banff, Alberta, Canada in 1976 and has taken place every year since. It focuses on short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports and nature.
According to its website, “the Festival showcases nine days filled with tales of remote journeys, groundbreaking expeditions, and remarkable achievements, told by adventurers, photographers, authors, and filmmakers from around the world.”
This year’s festival includes a virtual marketplace and beer tent. The “virtual beer tent” is more like BYOB meet and greet on Zoom and includes a discussion with the authors and filmmakers, and a Q&A for the audience at the end.
Passes are on sale through Nov. 3 and cost $150. Single-screening tickets can be purchased anytime during the festival and cost $10 to $20 per screening.
