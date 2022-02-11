The Rep presents ‘Plays Made in a Day’

The Repertory at Orange Coast College presents its theater festival, “Plays Made in a Day,” on Saturday and Sunday night in the Drama Lab Studio. Admission is free, and the festival will begin at 7:30 p.m on both nights. The festival will also be live-streamed on both the OCC Theater’s YouTube and Instagram accounts.
“Plays Made in a Day” is a production unlike any other that The Rep produces. As the name suggests, the students of The Rep are given 24 hours to stage, write and rehearse six short plays to perform. On Friday night, 24 hours before the performance, the playwrights will pull three specific subjects randomly out of a hat and begin writing from there. Rehearsal then begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and continues up until showtime.
This mesh of creativity and collaboration in such a small time frame creates a very unique viewing experience for its audience.
“I think the audience will enjoy that what they’re watching in front of them is the freshest breath of theatrical air that one can get,” Rep member Connor Norasing said. “Everything theater provides emotionally, this festival amplifies it all.”
The festival will also give a unique challenge to the students of The Rep, as they will have the opportunity to test their abilities to work in a fast-paced environment and demonstrate their skills in their craft.
“The great thing about it is that it allows people to work with their instincts and get good at making quick decisions and trust that their instincts are going to lead them in the right direction,” the instructor of The Rep Tom Bruno said.
