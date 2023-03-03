REVIEW: Top 3 vegan donut spots to try near OCC

With plant-based diets on the rise, some local donut dealers near Orange Coast College have treats that will surely satisfy your cravings.
Duck Donuts is located in Irvine and about 10 minutes away from OCC. All donuts are customizable and made fresh to order. They also have a fan-favorite menu for those who don’t want to customize their donut. All doughnuts can be made regular or vegan.
Blueberry Pancake: 5/10
After being recommended by one of the employees, I gave it a five out of ten stars only because it did taste how it was advertised. The icing tasted like artificial blueberry syrup and the powdered sugar made it unbearably sugary. You would definitely need a strong black coffee to balance the flavors. I really wanted to like this cake donut, however it was way too sweet for me.
Peanut Butter Paradise: 7/10
I chose this donut because I was craving something with peanut butter. It was topped with peanut butter icing and dark chocolate drizzle. This donut stood out because it had chunks of peanuts inside the dough. Compared to the previous donut, it was mushy and almost tasted uncooked but I think it is because it was made fresh and didn’t have time to sit and cool.
The Donuttery in Huntington Beach is open 24 hours. They have everything from matcha lattes to breakfast burritos. The Donuttery is located about 15 minutes away from campus and has a large variety of raised donuts, cake donuts and milk substitutes for beverages. The only food item they did not have as a vegan option were the croissants.
Matcha Tea: 7/10
This donut was very dry and dense and lacked the flavor of Matcha but the icing made up for it. It had a well concentrated matcha flavor and was sweetened with stevia. Overall, this donut disappointed me as a Matcha enthusiast.
Peanut Butter and Jelly: 9/10
The peanut butter cream tasted natural. The donut was filled with a sweet strawberry jelly and topped with chopped peanuts. The PB&J tasted just like a homemade sandwich. I could see myself stopping by The Donuttery before school for a quick breakfast.
Good Town Doughnuts can be found at The Lab Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa. Good Town was rated “The Best Places to Get Vegan Doughnuts in Orange County in 2021” by the Orange Coast Magazine. It is only five minutes away from OCC. Half of their available donuts are vegan and the other half are regular donuts. The donut shop also sold small trinkets like pins and mini flower bouquets.
Double Chocolate: 9/10
Their pastry was very moist and covered in a thick chocolate glaze. It almost tasted like a fudge brownie. However, it could be a bit sweeter. The double chocolate was my favorite donut that I tried and I am not a fan of cake donuts.
S’mores: 7/10
This brioche-raised donut was fluffy and almost melted in your mouth. It was topped with the same thick chocolate glaze, graham cracker crumbs and three large marshmallows. The glaze on this donut was very hard and lacked flavor. I think this donut would have been better with small marshmallows as it was harder to get a bite of everything at once.
