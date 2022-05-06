OCC hosting various events, activities for Asian and Pacific Islander Month

In honor of Asian and Pacific Islander month, Orange Coast College is holding a series of events to inform and celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander cultures.
“SPAM: Specially Processed American Me”
Artist Jaime Sunwoo will discuss her surreal autobiographical performance “SPAM: Specially Processed American Me” on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at The Harbour Community Room or via Zoom. Sunwoo uses SPAM as a portal into her Asian American upbringing and her family's experiences of the Korean War. The presentation will be followed by a musubi, or rice ball-making, workshop at 4:30 p.m.
“Korean Dramas: What I learned during quarantine”
OCC Geography Professor Irene Naesse will hold a lecture that takes students on a journey through Korea using the lens of Korean Dramas in the Multicultural Center on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Korean Dramas are a popular genre of television based in South Korea and enjoyed by many in the U.S. Naesse will also be examining economic inequality, generational trauma, reunification, globalization and more, using her own personal experiences.
API Book Club
There will be a book club discussion of the graphic novel "They Called Us Enemy," by “Star Trek” actor George Takei on May 12 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Zoom. Those interested can read the book by borrowing a copyfrom the OCC Library circulation desk and share thoughts on the "They Called Us Enemy" Padlet, an online mood board, where the hosts will read some of the responses and unpack the most significant themes and topics from the book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.