35+ movie favorites to binge this holiday season

The holidays are officially upon us and it is time to get in the spirit to sit on the couch and binge watch Christmas movies.
Here is a list of the best of the best, sub-categorized for easy searching:
Is it even the holiday season if you haven’t seen…?
These beloved movies include a mix of heartwarming charm and ridiculously zany antics and are sure to put even the scroogiest Scrooge in the holiday spirit.
Elf (PG, 2003, 1h 37m)
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965, TV-G, 25m)
A Christmas Story (1983, PG, 1h 33m)
Jingle All the Way (1996, PG, 1h 29m)
Unaccompanied Minors (2006, PG, 1h 30m)
Holiday movies that come in multiples
These classic movies are so good they made more. What’s a good bingefest if you can’t set the tv to “watch all” or buy the bundle and snuggle down to view the good, the bad and the ugly of the series?
The Santa Clause (1994, PG, 1h 37m)
Also includes: The Santa Clause 2, 3, The Santa Clauses
Home Alone (1990, PG, 1h 43m)
Also includes: Home Alone 2, 3, 4, Home Sweet Home Alone
Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, PG, 1h 44m)
Also includes: How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, The Grinch
Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983, G, 26m)
Also includes: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas, Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, TV-G, 47m)
Also includes: Frosty the Snowman, Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Popular childhood characters with holiday specials
These nostalgic movies call to your inner child and give you a chance to revisit old friends in holiday specials. Set the mood by digging out your old blankie, snacking on yummy treats, and enjoying a trip down memory lane.
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009, TV-G, 58m)
Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001, TV-Y, 1h 16m)
Blue’s Big Holiday (1999, TV-Y, 25m)
Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007, PG, 1h 32m)
A Garfield Christmas Special (1987, TV-G, 23m)
Animated with a good holiday message
These animated movies use creative tools to tell holiday stories and introduce us to new and beloved characters in a fantastical way.
Happy Elf (2005, NR, 45m)
Rise of the Guardians (2012, PG, 1h 37m)
Olive the Other Reindeer (1999, G, 45m)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993, PG, 1h 16m)
Polar Express (2004, G, 1h 40m)
A little naughty never hurt the holidays
These untraditional movies are for a more mature audience that doesn’t mind a little chaos and cheeky humor with their holidays.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, PG-13, 1h 37m)
Gremlins (1984, PG, 1h 46m)
Bad Santa (2003, R, 1h 32m)
Eight Crazy Nights (2002, PG-13, 1h 16m)
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987, R, 1h 33m)
Is it a holiday party if the classics aren’t invited?
These movies are oldies but goodies. Maybe you saw them with mom and dad or grandma and grandpa but even today they definitely deserve a place on the Christmas movie must watch list.
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985, PG, 1h 47m)
Babes in Toyland (1986, G, 2h 20m)
White Christmas (1954, NR, 2h)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994, PG, 1h 54m)
It’s a Wonderful Life (1946, PG, 2h 10m)
Newer holiday movies to join the catalog
These newer movies are sure to make it to the watch list with their classic genre storytelling mixed with a modern twist.
Noelle (2019, G, 1h 40m)
The Christmas Chronicles (2018, PG, 1h 44m)
Jingle Jangle (2020, PG, 2h 2m)
Spirited (2022, PG-13, 2h 7m)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special (November 25, 2022, TV Special)
