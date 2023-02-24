Now showing: The only nonprofit theater in Orange County

Seated on Santa Ana’s bustling 4th street, The Frida Cinema has established itself as a cultural landmark for moviegoers in Orange County and beyond. As the only nonprofit art house theatre in Orange County, the Frida Cinema recently celebrated its nine-year anniversary of supplying independent, unique programming.
“Part of our mission statement is sharing art with the community,” Frida Cinema Board of Directors Member Leonardo Ostergren said. This commitment is exemplified by a focus on showcasing independent, student, foreign and LGBTQ+ films. “Part of the Frida is being in connection, or being connected to the community that we are in,” he said.
The Frida fosters community engagement through its recurring special events, such as monthly trivia nights, double features, ‘open mic nights’ and live performances. The cinema hosts monthly ‘shadowcasts’ of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”, where a group of performers act out and lipsync a movie in front of the screen, to a sold-out audience. Performers storm up and down the aisles in elaborate costumes, while the audience participates by yelling out lines or utilizing items from prop bags sold at the door.
“Films deserve to be seen this way,” said Frida Cinema Founder and Executive Director Logan Crow, before the double feature of “Who Done It: The Clue Documentary” and the 1985 cult classic “Clue” on Feb. 18.
Director and “Clue” superfan Jeff Smith’s five-year passion project “Who Done It: The Clue Documentary” premiered along with a “rejuvenation showing” of the 1985 film that the documentary investigates.
“I just love being able to get second chances to see movies that you might have missed,” Smith said. “I find it exciting because it does kind of take you, it's almost like getting in a time machine and going back to when those movies came out.”
The Frida frequently hosts anniversary showings of popular movies, having recently finished a multi-night series of “Donnie Darko” screenings to commemorate 22 years after the film’s initial theatrical release.
The concessions stand in the main lobby of the building sells classic movie theatre fare: popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and a lineup of several Coca-Cola beverages. Prices are lower than other chain theaters in the area, and several volunteer cashiers ensure that lines move quickly before showtimes. Vegan moviegoers are also accommodated, as all of the popcorn is “buttered” with coconut oil.
The theatre offers student, military and senior discounts to their dozens of showtimes.A Santa Ana city parking structure situated around the corner from the Frida offers two hours of free parking on evenings and weekends.
The remainder of this month is filled with movies varying from “Howl’s Moving Castle” to a secret showing of a 1970’s Blaxplotation film on 16mm film.
