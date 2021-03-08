Disney’s California Adventure Park introduces limited-capacity experience

Disney California Adventure Park will be launching a new guest experience called “A Touch of Disney” starting on Thursday, March 18 through Monday, April 5. Tickets for this event are being released on a rolling basis and are available for purchase at Disneyland.com.
Disneyland Resort has been closed due to COVID-19 for nearly a year and possibly will reopen April 1 for California residents. Despite the closure, A Touch of Disney will be highlighting some of the sights, sounds and flavors of the Disneyland Resort.
According to an announcement posted on Disneyland Resort News, this new limited-capacity experience will offer guests some of the food, beverages, character experiences and photo opportunities from the Disneyland Resort.
“A Touch of Disney experience will be different from a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort theme parks,.” the announcement said.
Guests will hear a specially curated soundtrack of reimagined Disney songs broadcasted throughout the park while indulging in special treats such as Disney's churros or the Monte Cristo sandwich. Many items will be served snack-sized, so guests will have the opportunity to sample many different offerings.
A Touch of Disney attendees can also expect plant-based menu items and other twists on favorites. Visitors will find their favorite items at various marketplaces around California Adventure Park. In addition, guests may enjoy wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails at select marketplaces throughout the park.
Ticket holders can take advantage of mobile food ordering and contactless payment through the Disneyland Mobile app. Park visitors should note that placing a mobile order will not grant them access to A Touch of Disney. Only guests with a valid A Touch of Disney ticket will be allowed to enter the experience.
Aside from the food and beverage options, visitors will have an opportunity to see some of their favorite Disney and Pixar characters. While guests wander through the park, they might see Mickey and Minnie Mouse strolling the park too.
Visitors will discover new photo spots exclusively for guests who attend A Touch of Disney. Disney Photopass photographers will be available throughout the park. Also included with admission is unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the experiences of the day.
To ensure the health and safety of guests, A Touch of Disney will operate at a limited capacity and attractions will remain closed. In addition, enhanced health and safety measures are in place based on guidance from health authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Before entering A Touch of Disney, all guests will undergo temperature screenings, and there will be mandatory face coverings for guests, ages 2 and up.
A Touch of Disney will run Thursdays through Mondays from noon to 8 p.m. and requires a ticket to enter. The $75 ticket includes admission, parking and a $25 dining card. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the park and are required for all guests ages 3 and up. The number of tickets available is limited. Each guest may purchase up to eight tickets. For tickets and more information head over to Disneyland.com/ATouchofDisney.
