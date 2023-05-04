REVIEW: ‘All Shook Up’ blasts OCC back to the ‘50s

The Orange Coast College Theatre Arts Department transports audiences back to the 1950s in the hysterical jukebox musical “All Shook Up,” opening this Friday in the Drama Lab Studio Theatre.
The show – a take on Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night” involving convoluted love triangles – is nothing short of dynamic and, at times, rowdy.
“The playwright has done a great job of taking the plot of Shakespeare's play and making it contemporary, accessible, funny, silly and a delightful romp on stage,” OCC’s Theatre Arts Department Chair Tom Bruno said.
The actors capture the nostalgia of the ‘50s with every move and gesture, at times bursting past the audience for a fully immersive experience, while showcasing powerful vocals that don’t hold back.
“All Shook Up” takes place in a small midwestern town in 1955. The local honky-tonk is brought back to life in the sleepy town when a roustabout comes in, creating a ruckus that has everyone falling in love with each other.
David Paul Cortez nails the male lead: the conceited, gyrating, smirking roustabout “Chad” who turns the town upside down with his lovelorn antics. His comedic timing is perfect and set-off by the music.
The accompaniment by Musical Director Jared Scott III is powerful, fun and perfectly aligned to the actor’s nuances and quips.
Natalie, the female lead, is played by Alexandria Vargas. Her transformation from a grease-covered tomboy, to a dolled up girl with a crush, and then disguised as “Ed,” Chad’s second sidekick, is phenomenal. Her expressions and vocals portray all facets of her character, and her giddiness is infectious.
The costuming is spot-on and brings a heightened sense of authenticity to the show. Numerous actors had to conform their looks to fit the retro style by cutting their long hair and others had looks created for them, giving the illusion of shorter hair. Bruno credits costume, wig and makeup designer Sara Egger for making it all happen.
“Designing this show was an absolute blast, and I really spent my time researching the era to craft an authentic feel,” Egger said. “Early in the process I would look at vintage sewing patterns and archived photographs while listening to Elvis.”
The costumes include authentic vintage pieces, recreations, new ones constructed specifically for this show, and some that are a mix of all three. Many of the existing pieces came from the OCC costume inventory, and others are on loan from Golden West College and UC Irvine.
“Overall, it was a careful balancing act of choosing vintage pieces and styling modern-made costumes that can be tweaked to look and feel more period for that 50s look,” Egger said. “I’m glad it all came together how it did and couldn’t be happier.”
Daniel Gil plays “Dennis,” the nerdy, quirky and helpless sidekick fiending for Natalie’s attention.
“Dennis is feeling jealous and he ends up working alongside [Chad] for these little wacky antics until he finally does admit to liking Natalie, but his feelings unfortunately are not reciprocated,” Gil said.
"Miss Sandra," played by Emma Andranian, is the small-town museum owner who gives a hilariously seductive performance as she tries to woo Ed/Natalie, much to Natalie’s horror. She simultaneously heats up the stage with “Let Yourself Go,” while garnering big laughs from the ridiculousness of the character.
The choreography is energetic, and the actors are deliberate in their actions, bringing a cohesive power to the stage with high kicks, spins, foot stomps and swinging hips.
OCC alum Brittany “Bitty” Dawson came back after a six year hiatus from OCC productions to be the guest choreographer, helping to bring this show to life.
“Of all the jukebox musicals, this one is my absolute favorite,” Dawson said. “When Tom said that we were doing ‘All Shook Up,’ I said, ‘Are you ready for this?’ It’s the largest show we’ve ever done in the Drama Lab.”
Brandon Huggins plays “Jim,” Natalie’s widowed father. He desperately wants to find love again and aligns himself with Chad to emulate his lady-killer ways, and his take on it is comical and endearing in the song, “Don’t be Cruel.”
“All Shook Up” has been quite the undertaking, and Bruno is thrilled with what he has seen.
“When we get the whole show up with the costumes and the lights, it is going to blow people's socks off,” Bruno said. “We have such extraordinary talent here at OCC and I am so proud of them and delighted with the outcome.”
“All Shook Up” opens Friday and will continue to run May 6, 7, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and May 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the Drama Lab Studio Theatre. Tickets for the show are available online only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.