Linda White: Fundraising for The Doyle with 40 years of art

Linda White is a modernist artist whose work ranges from colorful, wild abstractionism to more mellow representations of things she sees in her everyday life. The works she is showcasing at The Doyle Pavilion are available for purchase at the front desk, and she is donating all the proceeds to Orange Coast College’s art gallery.
White first became interested in art after taking a class titled “Painting for Fun” at Cal State Long Beach. The instructor suggested painting what the students wanted to learn more about, and White was interested in what kind of waves were on the other side of Long Beach’s breakwaters.
“That was when I fell in love with painting,” White said.
After White moved to Minneapolis with her husband so that he could finish graduate school, she had more free time to paint. During the day, she would work at 3M to support her and her husband, and at night, she would practice painting. White was certain that she wanted to keep pursuing art after taking a 20th century art history class.
Three years later, the White family moved to Princeton, New Jersey and by that time they had a one-year old daughter and another baby on the way. She was not able to start focusing on her artistry until the 1970s when her children had grown and she had more time to herself. While in Princeton, she was able to meet many artists and join the Princeton Art Association where famous artists such as Joan Snyder and Mel Bochner taught printmaking, painting and drawing.
The painting class she took was strictly a critique class where she learned to value criticism. Since she could not afford a studio at that time, she had to paint exclusively at night in the basement when her children were asleep.
“I learned to really appreciate criticism because that’s how you learn and grow,” White said.
Eventually, she saved up enough to rent a studio in the Jersey countryside where she had natural light and complete solitude to paint.
Her professor from Princeton suggested that White visit various art galleries in New York to find inspiration, and it was a bit of a culture shock for her. While White had been practicing representational art, the pieces that were at the galleries were more geometric and abstract. She decided to pursue this new wave of modernism and learn from it.
“Series I”, “Series II” and “Series III” are all pieces made when she was first discovering this new art scene. These mathematical, sharp artworks depict small boxes inside smaller boxes with a short range of symbols in the middle of each box.
In 1983, 13 of White’s paintings were displayed in a major solo exhibition at the New Jersey State Museum, all of which resembled “Wistari”, a large and chaotic painting consisting of several lines and slashes that cut through overlapping colorful boxes.
One of her most meaningful paintings was a portrait of her father, which are three squares joined together. It was geometric and was used with acrylic paint, sand and spray paint to portray the toughness of her father.
White delved into modernism, but found that painting conceptual, geometric pieces were constraining. After creating modernist works for years, she decided to experiment with abstract art.
“I made a breakthrough in painting like this because there had to be a way where I could paint like I swim,” White said.
Growing up in Long Beach, White always had a fondness for the ocean and swimming. She wanted her art to be free with easygoing strokes and without the constraint of geometricism. This breakthrough led her to make more emotional paintings and be more vulnerable in her work.
While oil paint is White’s favorite material to use for art because of its predictability and how well it flows, she’s currently working with a water based medium. She often likes to change what material she uses, especially when she’s stuck on a certain piece. According to White, changing mediums helps her look at her subject differently and gives her a bit of an edge.
“[Changing mediums] keeps things lively and it keeps me guessing,” White said.
In 1996, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a masters in Fine Arts, and soon moved back to the West Coast to live in Newport Beach.
Her current works are smaller, abstract pieces, though she aims to make them far larger in the future. The subject of these paintings are the destruction of houses and the changing neighborhood in Balboa.
“I feel more free just looking at something like a pile of junk and being able to work with it and feel good about and feel it’s part of my life,” White said.
Because she aspired to learn how to sail, boats and the ocean became the main subject in White’s work for 25 years once she moved to Newport Beach. While painting proved to be too difficult of an activity to do on a boat, White found embroidering a good alternative to keep making art wherever she could.
Historically, embroidering was a common way that sailors would capture images of their boat or views they’d see on the ocean.
“I can use any medium and still enjoy making art,” White said. “It has become something that will always be in my life. Whatever it is, whatever I decide to do, it will be there for me.”
White currently belongs to the Los Angeles Art Association, and once a month comes a group of artists to critique works from those in the association.
“When you’re painting, you don’t really know how other people see it,” White said.
She learned very early on that being criticized is a pleasure, so that she could see what others thought about her work from an outsider's perspective.
Moving from a large studio on the East Coast to a small studio in California left White wondering where best to keep all of her paintings. Her husband suggested that she find a place to exhibit her work, and after meeting Director of the Doyle Pavilion Tyler Stallings through a Los Angeles-based artist, she decided that she’d showcase her art at OCC’s The Doyle.
A fundraising event will be held at The Doyle from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mar. 18, and all the proceeds from the artwork sold will go to funding the institute. White’s art, which is 40 years worth of work, will stay at The Doyle until Mar. 23 for Women’s History Month. Admission to the gallery is free.
