Continue to celebrate Hispanic heritage with Coast Report’s “Latine Oldies” playlist

Although Hispanic Heritage Month is over, you can still celebrate by listening to over an hour’s worth of classic oldies by Latine artists in the “Latine Oldies” playlist. The playlist includes beloved musicians and singers such as Los Panchos, Vicente Fernández, Leo Dan and Los Tres Ases.
With its catchy tune and heartfelt lyrics, Eydie Gormé and Los Panchos’ “Sabor a Mí” is a great song to sing and dance to. It was originally written and composed by Alavro Carillo, whose original version is on here as well.
Alvaro Carillo has also done a solo guitar version of “Sabor a Mi,” which was exceptionally performed.
A Latine Oldies playlist wouldn’t be complete without the legendary Vincente Fernández, famously referred to as the “King of Ranchera.” He is a household name in the Mexican community, especially among the older generation.
Beny Moré, another iconic artist, also makes an appearance with his songs “Como Fue” and “Que Bueno Baila Usted.” Moré is remembered as the greatest artist in the Cuban popular music genre. His first name is somehow still a cause for confusion, with people arguing over whether it’s spelled “Benny” or “Beny.”
You’ll also find exceptional music from renowned Mayan composer, Armando Manzanero. His romantic orchestral composition will be sure to tug on your heart strings.
This playlist is perfect when you want to dance, cry or even just relax.
Any song suggestions for this playlist can be submitted in the comments.
