William Newell: A pianist committed to excellence

Orange Coast College’s Music Department allows students to facilitate their passion and drive into learning and creating music they love. It provides students with the opportunity to immerse themselves in an environment that will contribute to a fulfilling career and a lasting dream.
Although there are many talented students on campus, one has caught the eyes and ears of many, including OCC music instructor Teresa de Jong-Pombo. William Newell is a 20-year-old music major and accomplished piano player at OCC.
“William is committed to excellence in everything he does, which is why he has attained such a high level today,” Jong-Pombo said.
Newell joined Jong-Pombo’s master class this semester. She was impressed with his technique and dedication to the craft.
“William is an incredibly hard worker and has accomplished amazing technical and musical playing,” Jong-Pombo said. “He is a student who has contributed to fostering a wonderful sense of community within the class and has played a huge role in getting to know and be supportive of other students.”
After summer 2018, everything changed for Newell when he began playing piano during his Sophomore year of high school.
“I used to be a violinist. I initially started playing piano because I wanted to teach music and felt that having a good understanding of the piano would help me with that,” Newell said. “After about a year, I found that I loved the piano so much more than the violin and I started focusing on piano.”
Newell has had many past instructors that he looks up to who have greatly encouraged him in becoming the pianist he is today. One, that stands out to Newell, was his high school band instructor, Mr. Henthorn, who retired Newell's junior year.
“He was very patient and one of his best qualities was that he was versatile in his teaching methods,” Newell said. “He talked to and explained certain concepts to different students depending on how he felt he needed to explain it to them.”
For Newell, his greatest strength playing the piano is the memory he relies on when working with difficult pieces.
“In the same breath, it is also one of my weaknesses. The memory I rely on is muscle memory rather than actual memorization, so if I slip up and make a mistake in the piece I'm often unable to get back on track without having to stop entirely and start over,” Newell said. “Muscle memory is a double-edged sword.”
Although learning difficult pieces can be challenging at times, Newell also sees playing piano as a way to unwind and de-stress.
“A piece that I always go back to is the first movement of ‘Moonlight Sonata’ It's a beautiful piece that is easy enough for me to be able to just sit down with when I'm stressed out and just play through,” Newell said.
In addition to being a full-time student at OCC and practicing music for hours a day, Newell also works at Starbucks and enjoys being around his friends.“I just do the best I can and I allow myself to sit down and say ‘I need a day to myself,’" Newell said.
On May 18, students in the music program auditioned and were selected to perform at the Piano Honors Recital. Among the selected was Newell, who performed Chopin's “Étude Op. 10, No. 12.”
“I was excited for the recital,” Newell said.“I was a bit nervous, but I’ve spent about a year on the piece and think it's in great shape to perform for people.”
Jong-Pombo, who watched the performance and mentored Newell through this piece, was impressed and pleased by his stage presence.
“William gave a stunning rendition of the piece. It was a very passionate, beautiful performance that was extremely professional and artistic, Jong-Pombo said.
Performing at the Piano Honors Recital was not Newell’s first performance in front of a live audience.
“My best performance so far has actually been in Chamber Singers, when we did Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass at the Robert B. Moore Theater,” Newell said. “It was my first college performance and the feeling of putting together such a large piece with a beautifully rich history behind it was just a different feeling altogether.”
Within the next few years, Newell hopes to transfer to his dream school: UCLA.
After getting his bachelors in either music education or music performance, Newell hopes to get a teaching credential and start teaching. He also wants to simultaneously get a master's degree in music as well.
Newell hopes to follow in the footsteps of his past instructors that have helped him get to where he is today.
“Music is something I just love to do. I believe that the music community is unique in its closeness,” Newell said. “It's fun and it allows me to express myself in ways that words sometimes don't allow.”
