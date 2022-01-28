Getting the Scoop on Tsun Scoops

“Punishing Penguin Puck!” exclaims Princess Cream-Chan. The heroine, alongside her most trusted friend, Sir Penn Gwyane, releases her high-speed attack against the evil flames trying to overtake her kingdom. Known for her strong will, tragic background and hard work in the military, beloved Princess Cream makes her way through the chaos.
She makes a break for the castle of Cream Kingdom, trying to save her father as the flames attempt to infiltrate the space. Cream’s father pleads with her, trying to convince her that there is no use in trying to save both him and their home, but that there is hope in saving herself. As the flames invade the castle, Cream’s father pushes her and Sir Penn Gwyane out of the door, sealing himself inside.
Princess Cream then escapes to an aircraft with a few friends and vows that “[she] will take back her kingdom!"
What started as a simple character, a poster child for a merchandise brand themed around ice cream, quickly became the face of Garden Grove’s newest ice cream parlor Tsun Scoops, and its original manga, The Adventures of Cream-Chan. Huy Pham, the owner of Tsun Scoops, had said that Princess Cream was originally just a part of a brand that sold t-shirts and stickers. It was only until May of this year that the ice cream shop itself opened up, selling both merchandise and original flavors.
“We’re always creating new flavors,” Pham said. “All of them are named with bad puns so sometimes we come up with the puns first then reverse engineer the flavor.”
The ice cream is split into two different cases, the “tsun” case with the non-dairy flavors, and the “dere” case, with the milk-based flavors, all of which are made in-house. According to Pham, the best seller at Tsun Scoops is “uwube,” a dairy-based ube flavored ice cream. Each flavor rotates based on availability.
The store itself is unique due to its theme based on anime-style characters, but the website also has its own original manga that showcases a story about them.
“The characters are based on ice cream, like Shark Boy is supposed to be a sea salt flavor and Orange Girl is our orange creamsicle flavor. The flavors served as the inspiration behind each character,” Pham said.
The store has caught the attention of quite a few people, with the store’s Instagram account sitting at over 8,000 followers, one of which was Mergary Diolazo.
“The shop is so cute! I love how its theme is centered around the characters,” Diolazo said before happily walking off with a scoop of “Banani?!?!” a chocolate-covered banana-flavored ice cream. “I also like the little stickers that we get on the spoon!”
While still new, Tsun Scoops has grown fairly quickly as its original flavors and cute characters create intrigue among customers. While Princess Cream is busy saving her kingdom, people are lining up to grab a scoop of their favorite ice cream at this “cool” new shop.
Tsun Scoops is located at 13137 Brookhurst St., and more information can be found on their website, tsunscoops.com.
