Behind partially closed doors of a small auditorium at Santa Ana College are a few handfuls of people captivated by the artist speaking. Danielle Eubank stands in front of a large screen displaying her artwork and speaks to the group about her 20-year journey that is her exhibit, “One Artist Five Oceans.”
Eubank is a Los Angeles-based abstract artist that uniquely captures the movement of water within her oil paintings. She examines and explores the relationship between realism and abstract art. Speaking at engagements and displaying her artwork around the world, Eubank is a master of her craft.
Eubank began the body of “Once Artist Five Oceans” in 2001 with the Pacific Ocean. Eubank set sail to paint the Atlantic and Indian Oceans in 2003 and 2008 for one and two years respectively, and then set sail again towards the Arctic Circle in 2014.
Her latest expedition took Eubank to Antarctica and her final destination, the Southern Ocean.
“I was very excited to take this on because it would mean that I was going to paint and sail all of the oceans on the planet,” Eubank said. “This expedition was really my own personal one.”
The Southern Ocean and its below-freezing temperatures brought challenges for Eubank, from ensuring her paints and oils didn’t freeze, to navigating her tools and canvas with thick gloves. However, Eubank persevered and completed her goal of painting all five oceans.
Replicating the views of animals, landscapes and even the garbage that littered the water as she sailed on her expeditions over the years, Eubank uses rich hues of blues, reds, oranges and yellows to cover linen canvases throughout the Main Gallery at SAC.
Eubank takes the “real situations” and problems that humans are creating in Earth’s oceans and transforming them to “evoke emotion”.
“All of my paintings are quite formal. It’s about the shapes, the colors. It's about lines,” Eubank said. “It’s kind of my way of dealing with this”.
To continue to bring awareness to the state of Earth’s oceans, Eubank will head to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch for her next adventure. “I want people to observe and really think about water,” Eubank said in her “One Artist Five Oceans” YouTube promotional video. “If we appreciate our oceans we’re more likely to value and help them.”
The exhibition “One Artist Five Oceans” will be presented at Santa Ana College in its Fine Arts building until April 7.
