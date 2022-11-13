PERSPECTIVE: “She-Hulk” personifies trans femme experience

“She-Hulk’s” final episode streamed Oct. 13 on Disney+ and concluded the last streaming series in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in groundbreaking and unexpected ways.
With the spectacle of fourth-wall breaking, exiting and reentering her own show, and coming face to face with a robotic Kevin Feige, it would be easy for viewers to overlook the much needed conversations that the titular character advances. Much like She-Hulk herself, the social standards for women, the daily threats and the politicizing of human rights deserve attention in and out of the Marvel Universe.
“She-Hulk” actress Tatiana Maslany rises to the challenge of portraying the character of Jennifer Walters whose struggles resonate with all women and highlight the necessity of intersectional perspectives in storytelling.
“I truly can’t imagine anybody else playing this [character],” head writer on She-hulk Jessica Gao said in an interview with Collider regarding Maslany’s casting. “She also infused so much of herself into this character too. She brought so much more than what was just on the page. I think one of her many gifts is that she cares so much about character.”
Maslany’s performance encapsulates the beauty and strength of womanhood while combating and prevailing against its biggest adversaries. While there is something for all women to take away from “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” for me, there was no separation of the experiences of Jennifer Walters and the experiences of transgender women in America. Though Walters herself is depicted as a cisgender woman in the series, there is much to be said on how “She-Hulk” personifies the trans femme experience.
This connection is evident in the show’s first episode, “A Normal Amount of Rage,” when Bruce, the original Hulk, lectures Jen on what her life will become now that she has gained powerful abilities after coming in contact with her cousin’s blood.
“You can’t be emotional. Forget ‘Hulk Rage.’ Just regular anger means death and destruction for everyone around you,” Hulk said. “I’m telling you when people start seeing you as a monster, that never goes away.”
Suppressing emotional responses for fear of being labeled a “monster” or a threat is common within the trans femme community. The rate that trans women fall victim to violent crime is over four times higher than that of cisgender women, according to the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute. Faced with the reality of these statistics, not being perceived as a threat becomes prudent for survival.
In “She-Hulk,” Bruce draws from his experience with the public after his initial gamma-induced transformation left him hiding in Brazil for years. He knows that they will be quick to label Walters as out of control and that she will be hunted simply for existing.
In our world, too, justice often evades trans women – even after death. In many states, a so-called “trans panic” defense is still used in criminal cases. According to legal group LGBTQ+ Bar, the defense is “a legal strategy that asks a jury to find that a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity/expression is to blame for a defendant’s violent reaction, including murder.”
In states where this defense hasn’t been outlawed for its discriminatory and absurd premise, perpetrators can murder and assault Queer individuals and potentially face no legal repercussions.
“When a perpetrator uses an LGBTQ+ “panic” defense, they are claiming that a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity not only explains—but excuses—a loss of self-control and the subsequent assault,” the LGBTQ+ Bar wrote.
Just as Walters is shoved into a box of severe emotional repression after her Hulk counterpart manifests, trans women are often required to rigorously control their emotions with the government and legal systems continuously failing us. Though real lives are at stake, political leaders continue to spread misinformation that perpetuates hatred.
Within the MCU and larger comic storylines, there are several government agencies and factions such as the Department of Damage Control that will go to great lengths to demonize mutants, inhumans and enhanced individuals for greater control.
In the penultimate episode of “She-Hulk,” Walters attends a gala where she is expected to receive an award for “Female Lawyer of the Year.” The night takes a turn when illegally obtained sexual videos of Walters are screened to the gala’s audience, which includes Jen’s parents.
Rightfully enraged, Walters destroys the interior of the gala and breaks through walls as she chases a man with suspected involvement in the public shaming. She is quickly apprehended by DODC agents, and is next seen by viewers in a prison cell discussing the terms of her offered plea deal.
“However, the way that female rage is seen is as a threat and as something to be pushed away, she's truly put into a cell, and her capacity to be that angry is removed from her,” Maslany said in an interview with Screenrant. “It's a powerful thing, and it happens in one episode, and then we're on to something else. There's so much that we explore in this season.”
Accepting the plea, Walters is released from prison on the provision that she refrain from transforming into She-Hulk and wear an inhibitor around her ankle. Marvel theorists have speculated that this moment in “She-Hulk” sets the stage for the registration and control of mutants after the MCU’s first mutant, Kamala Khan, debuted in “Ms. Marvel.”
The Mutant Control Act, Mutant Registration Act and Project Wideawake are three examples of legislation passed in the Marvel Comics that control super-powered persons.
Much like the agencies in Marvel stories, right wing officials and news pundits in the real world often use trans rights issues as scapegoats to fear monger voters into furthering their larger agenda. In Florida, the recently re-elected Governor Ron Desantis has been an avid antagonist toward LGBTQ+ rights groups in the state.
In a debate held in October, Desantis publicly denounced life saving gender affirming care for youth as “chemical castration.” The same night, he defended his signing of the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill which restricts the teaching of LGBTQ+ topics in school. Back in March, Desantis’ Press Secretary, Christina Pushaw, used Twitter to share her thoughts on those that opposed the bill.
If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 4, 2022
"If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules," Pushaw said.
Calling the “Don’t Say Gay” bill an “anti-grooming bill” is fear mongering at its best and only serves to scare voters into turning over more personal freedoms to the government. Outlawing medical care for trans youth, withholding education that would teach kids to love and accept themselves, and denouncing educators that follow medical advice and standards as “groomers” is counterproductive to a functioning society.
In an interview with Elle magazine, Maslany stood firm in support and allyship to the Queer community after Desantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. The “She-Hulk” actress was seen wearing a sweatshirt that read “Support Trans Futures” in promotional featurettes and states it was a direct response to the legislation’s passing.
“I felt, as an employee of Disney, that I had to speak [about LGBTQ issues],” Maslany said. “Stand with the people who I stand with.”
Maslany has stated her support of the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights off screen but her contributions to the trans community have also made their way to her on-screen performance in “She-Hulk.” In a lesson to writers in and out of Disney properties, the team that worked on “She-Hulk” has proven that representation goes beyond who looks like us to who feels, thinks and interacts with the world like us.
