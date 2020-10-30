Although 2020 has been scary enough to best many horror movies – believe it or not – Halloween is not cancelled!
Well, not entirely, at least.
Although we don’t have quite as many events and certainly far fewer parties to choose from, here are some spooky and festive ways that you can still get together with friends and family IRL to celebrate the holiday and the season – costumes are not required, but are encouraged!
If you do choose to forego the CDC warnings and brave the trick-or-treating experience, don’t forget to wear a mask and practice social distancing. This year has put a whole new twist on the concept of “trick or treat.”
Be safe and beware, have a great time, if you dare!
The Hex Room Halloween Event
4245 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim, CA, 92807
Oct. 30th and 31st
A spooky twist on a classic- Players will take a quiz and be assigned among characters: The Nerd, Virgin, Jock, Rebel, Prom Queen or Detective. Come and play out your darkest fantasies with your team. Can you escape in under an hour? Or will you become a ghost of Halloween’s past?
More info is available by clicking here.
All Hallows Eve Hip Hop Halloween Drive Through Experience
Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights
Oct. 30th, 8-10 p.m.
This event features live DJ sets, devilish bites pop-ups and a live performance from Hollow Visions as well as a raffle for rare vinyl cuts from the artists. promises to be a scary good time!
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite
Something Sinister Haunted House
Sinister Haunted House, 1203 Cerca, San Clemente, CA
Oct 30-31st 6 p.m.- 7 p.m.
A sinister experience awaits you at San Clemente’s Sinister Haunted House, where the team has prepared all kinds of shocking encounters for those brave enough to enter. If you are bringing wee ones it is recommended that you bring them for the earlier scaring, as the frights increase by the hours.
Legends of the Fall & Harvest Dinner
The Tea House on Los Rios, 31731 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano
Oct. 31st 7 p.m.
Experience scary good food, legends from the town and terrorific photo-ops. Join if you dare! A special extra night (Oct. 31st) has been added in response to the high demand and growing waitlist after night one sold out.
Click here for details and reservation information.
Eat, Drink & Be Scary
RestaurationLB 2708 E. 4th Street, Long Beach
Oct 31st 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
This is a Halloween brunch featuring a live DJ on the haunted patio. Guests in costume will receive a $15 gift card for future visits. A full brunch menu will be available.
Nighttime happening: Bottomless beer, wine and wine-cocktails plus any dish on the Halloween dinner menu is a scary-good deal at $40 per person.
The Storytellers Bluegrass-ish Brunch
Hangar 24 Orange County, 17877 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, CA, 92614
Sat, Oct 31st 10:30 a.m.
This is a free outdoor, family-friendly show featuring the Storytellers, a blue-grass jam band. Revelers are encouraged to bring friends, family, lawn chairs and masks to enjoy some hauntingly good tunes while enjoying tasty bites, craft beer and more.
More information available at storytellersband.com
