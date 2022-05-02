Counseling Latin@s for Equity and Engagement (CLEEO) will host its 12.0 Summit and have three guest speakers from May 4 through May 17.
The CLEEO Project is one of Orange Coast College’s counseling programs and its goal is to promote pathways of success in higher education for Latin@s students. They inspire college students to attain associate and bachelor degrees and strive for post-graduate education. Founder Eric Cuellar is an associate professor of counseling and coordinator of CLEEO.
On May 4, from 1 to 2:00 p.m., CLEEO will host Cornell University Professor of Arts and Sciences Helena Maria Viramontes. Viramontes is a known novelist with works such as “Under the Feet of Jesus” and “Their Dogs Came With Them.”
“She's considered a very significant literary figure in the formation of the Chicana and Chicano literature cannon,” Cuellar said.
On May 5 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., CLEEO will have History professor Giovanni Hortua participate in a discussion of Chicanx-Latinx culture. Cinco De Mayo is the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French Empire at The Battle of Puebla in 1862.
On May 17, from 1 to 2:00 p.m. CLEEO will host Francis Contreras, who became the first Chicana/ Latina to be the dean of a school of Education in the UC system. UC San Diego has named December 19 as “Dr. Francis Contreras Day” for her work that she has done in equity and education, Cuellar said.
