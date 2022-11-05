“Much Ado About Nothing” now playing at OCC Drama Lab Studio

The Orange Coast College Theatre Arts Department’s first production of the fall 2022 semester, “Much Ado About Nothing,” premiered this weekend. Performances began on Friday and Saturday, and the production will continue on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m in the OCC Drama Lab Studio. OCC’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic comedy will return on Nov. 12 with showings at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and will conclude with its final performance on Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
The production is double-casted, and the two separate casts will split the six performances evenly.
“We split the performances, so everyone gets more of a chance to be part of the process, which at this level, is probably the most important thing,” Director Peter Uribe said. “The performance is the culmination of all of the work but the majority of the hours and the learning and the growth all happens during rehearsals.”
This production is a Shakespearian romantic comedy, and when adapting Shakespeare, student actors face unique challenges in the rehearsal process with the language of the script.
“The first week of rehearsal, we’re not even on our feet. We’re just unpacking what words mean, what we’re saying, and when we breathe,” Uribe said.
“Much Ado About Nothing,” set in the city of Messina in Italy, features two love stories that weave together throughout the performance. The first couple, Claudio and Hero, a count and the daughter of the governor, take center stage to begin the play. However, as the story develops, Benedick and Beatrice, a soldier and the cousin of Hero, emerge as the play’s actual leads as a romance between the two blossoms.
“A lot of the time in a rom-com, you’ll have two sidekicks, the two friends of the leads,” Uribe said. “And what Shakespeare did is he took that first play and said, ‘What if the two friends, who are a little bit older and maybe a little wiser and sworn to be bachelors themselves, came in and took the play over?’”
Benedick and Beatrice, played by Alex Bodrero and Abigail Watson, provide the majority of the production’s comedic relief through their sharp and humorous banter.
“We're the wittiest people in the room and we become kind of the performers within the world of the show,” Bodrero said.
In mastering the comedic timing in the dialogue between Benedick and Beatrice, Watson credited Uribe for his instrumental help as a director.
“Our director Pete played such a big role in helping us understand the language and the intentions in what we’re saying,” Watson said.
Tickets for the remaining showings of the production are $12 for the general public and $8 for senior citizens.
